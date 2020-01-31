Ventricular Arrhythmia Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results | HUYA Bioscience International, ARMGO Pharma

Ventricular arrhythmia is a cardiovascular disease that is characterized by slow beats (bradycardia) and fast beats (tachycardia). Ventricular arrhythmia generally occurs in the lower chamber of the heart.

Ventricular fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and premature ventricular beats are the three types of ventricular arrhythmia observed in the patients. Among these, ventricular fibrillation is the most serious type and is characterized by irregular and uncontrollable beats.

Premature ventricular contraction is characterized by irregular heartbeats, in which the ventricles contract too soon. Ventricular tachycardia is a type of arrhythmia in which the ventricles are no longer in control of the SA node. Huya Bioscience International is in the process of developing HBI-3000 as a multi-ion channel blocker for the treatment of ventricular arrhythmia. Also, ARMGO Pharma Inc. is in the process of developing ARM036 as a ryanodine receptor calcium release channel modulator for the treatment of this disease.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

