Ventilation Fans Market – Opportunity in Axial Fans to be Worth US$735.9 mn by 2023

The long-term partnerships between manufacturers and distributors of ventilation fans is the defining characteristic of the competitive landscape of the global ventilation fans market, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. Only a few players, namely, Delta Ventilation Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Nortek Inc., and Airmaster Fan Co. have been able to firmly establish themselves in this highly fragmented market as of 2015.

The presence of a large pool of regional players has intensified the competition in this market. Leading participants are increasingly focusing on strengthening their presence through mergers and acquisitions while small-scale manufacturers of ventilation fans are improving their product portfolios in order to gain a strong foothold.

Going forward, manufacturers will need to focus on geographical expansion by developing their distribution channels. Product innovation will also help these players in gaining a competitive edge, TMR expects. The increased construction of residential and commercial spaces, thanks to the growing population as well as rapid urbanization across the world, has boosted the demand for ventilation fans remarkably, states an analyst at TMR.

The economic rise of BRICS nations and the commencement of major infrastructural development projects in the Middle East and North American countries have propelled the construction industry in these regions. Recently, economies such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have undertaken huge commercial as well as residential construction projects. With the rising construction of commercial structures such as offices and hotels, the demand for ventilation fans is increasing significantly in these regions.

Apart from this, in the coming years, major sports events are scheduled to take place in Brazil (Olympic 2016), Russia (FIFA World Cup 2018), and Qatar (FIFA World Cup 2022). As such large-scale events entail first-rate infrastructure and other auxiliary amenities, these fans are likely to witness substantial demand in the next few years.

Overall, the opportunity in ventilation fans looks bright for the coming years; however, the high initial purchasing and installation cost of these fans may limit their application to some extent in the near future.

