Ventilation Fans Market: Opportunity in Axial Fans to be Worth US$735.9 Mn By 2023

Ventilation is defined as the procedure that replaces or changes air in a space to control temperature or remove smoke, carbon dioxide, moisture, heat, odors, airborne bacteria, dust, and replenish oxygen. Ventilation comprises exchange of air to the outside and air circulation within the premises. Proper installation and operation of ventilation fans provide a path for contaminated air or water vapor to exit a house. Significant growth in construction industry in BRICS economies, major infrastructure development projects in MENA, the recovering construction sector in developed regions, rising awareness of the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ), and government regulations on the ventilation prove to be the key driving factors for the growth of the ventilation fans market.

This research study, entitled “Ventilation Fans Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2015–2023,” provides strategic analysis of the global ventilation fans market, along with the market growth (size in US$ Mn*) forecast for the period from 2015 to 2023. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and industry trends. It also highlights the significant growth opportunities for ventilation fans in the next few years.

The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies, and the imperatives for succeeding in the ventilation fans market. The report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on types of ventilation fans, end-user industries, and in-depth cross-sectional scrutiny across different geography segments of the ventilation fans market. In order to aid in strategic decision-making, the report also includes the winning strategies adopted by key players operating in the ventilation fans market.

The report segregates the ventilation fans market based on different geographies into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. On the basis of type, the global ventilation fans market is segmented into centrifugal fans, axial fans, cross-flow fans, domestic exhaust fans, power roof fans, and range hood fans. Moreover, in terms of end-use adoption the market for ventilation fans is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial end-user segments. For detailed understanding of the ventilation fans market, all these segments have also been estimated in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for the geographies mentioned above.

The market research study analyzes the ventilation fans market worldwide, and provides revenue estimates in terms of US$ Mn for the years 2013 and 2014, along with the market forecast for the period from 2015 to 2023. Market forecasts have been analyzed considering the impact of various economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors influencing market growth.

The report includes overview of the market strategies, annual revenues, and the recent developments of the key players operating in the market. The key market participants profiled in the study include Panasonic Corporation, Nortek Inc., Systemair AB, Greenwood Airvac, Polypipe Ventilation, Vent-Axia, Airflow Developments Ltd., and Titon plc.