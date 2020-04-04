Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By 2019-2024

Vendor neutral archive (VNA) software is a software that can store medical images in a standard format and interface, making them accessible to healthcare professionals regardless of what proprietary system created the images.
According to this study, over the next five years the Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
Top Key Players in Industry –
FUJIFILM
Acuo by Hyland
Carestream Health
BridgeHead Software
Alfresco
Lexmark
IBM Watson Health
GE Healthcare
Dicom Systems
CoActiv Medical
Sectra Inc
Siemens Healthineers
Philips Healthcare
Agfa Healthcare NV
Novarad Corporation
