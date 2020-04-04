Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By 2019-2024

Vendor neutral archive (VNA) software is a software that can store medical images in a standard format and interface, making them accessible to healthcare professionals regardless of what proprietary system created the images.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Key Players in Industry –

FUJIFILM

Acuo by Hyland

Carestream Health

BridgeHead Software

Alfresco

Lexmark

IBM Watson Health

GE Healthcare

Dicom Systems

CoActiv Medical

Sectra Inc

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Agfa Healthcare NV

Novarad Corporation

