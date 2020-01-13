Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Trends in 2019- What Industry Insiders Tell Us about the Future Forecast

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

The automobile industry is expanding rapidly due to the introduction of the intelligent transportation system and autonomous driving technologies. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are some of the fast-growing economies that are continuously increasing their spending, and thereby driving the adoption of connected vehicle technologies. These technologies are the key factors boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication is an exchange of information regarding critical safety and operational data between vehicles and roadside infrastructure. The vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication offers security applications that are designed to avoid vehicle accidents and crashes. Also, the introduction of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology will help in supporting infrastructure and vehicle deployments. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication is the advanced form of intelligent transportation systems that provider vehicle-generated traffic data and offers information using wireless technologies. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication allows vehicles to communicate with the static infrastructure modules. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication provides information related to the timing of traffic lights, road signs, or collisions. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication also offer large amounts of data to be used for future vehicle route optimization. The vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) sensors that are integrated into intelligent transportation system (ITS) can also capture infrastructure data and provide drivers with real-time information such as road conditions, traffic congestion, weather conditions, accidents, and parking availability. Also, the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication allows various vehicles to communicate with the roadside infrastructure which is then directed towards a central station that enables numerous vehicles to work on the same bandwidth. This vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology helps all the servers to maintain the speed and position of all the vehicles on the streets and roads. The component such as hardware, software that is used in communication between vehicles and roadway infrastructure is an essential part of all driverless car technologies. This autonomous driving technology is one of the driving factors that is contributing to the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Dynamics

Improved mobility for pedestrians and vehicles and reduced emissions due to better traffic management are the key factors driving the adoption of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication across the globe. Also, this vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication consist of advanced connected vehicle technology that establishes communication between vehicles and roadside infrastructure such as traffic control centers. This factor is highly contributing to the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

Lack of cellular connectivity standards and lack of infrastructure are the crucial factors that can hamper the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

The adoption of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in autonomous vehicles will ease the mobility in all weather conditions which is one of the latest trends in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market.

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market can be segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, and region. On the basis of component, the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of communication technology, the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market can be segmented into dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), cellular, Wi-Fi and WiMAX technologies.

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Communication Technology

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular

Wi-Fi

WiMAX

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe region. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of connected technologies by automotive vendors to connect vehicles and infrastructure which is boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the U.S. Also, the demand for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of cellular technologies in the region. Also, the rising demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving is creating growth opportunities for the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

In December 2016, Audi of America, Inc. launched traffic light information, which is one of the latest vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in the U.S. This traffic light information is an Audi connect PRIME feature that enables the car to communicate with infrastructure across the U.S. With the help of traffic light information, the receives real-time signal information from traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via 4G LTE data connection.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Segments

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Technology

Value Chain of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market includes

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

