Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Market Dynamics and Growth Factors till 2025

Global Vehicle Steer-by-wire System market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vehicle Steer-by-wire System.

This industry study presents the global Vehicle Steer-by-wire System market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Vehicle Steer-by-wire System production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Vehicle Steer-by-wire System in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Nissan, Bosch Automotive Steering, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nissan

Bosch Automotive Steering

JTEKT

ThyssenKrupp

Paravan

Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Breakdown Data by Type

Active

Passive

Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Breakdown Data by Application

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

Passenger Car

Others

Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Active

1.4.3 Passive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Light Truck

1.5.3 Heavy Truck

1.5.4 Passenger Car

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Market Size

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Production 2013-2025

2.2 Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Market

2.4 Key Trends for Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Vehicle Steer-by-wire System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued….

