Vehicle Procurement Services Market Top Key Players are Trimble Inc., AT&T, Donlen Corporation, Merchants Fleet Management, Teletrac Navman

Vehicle procurement services in the public transportation industry is comprises of multi-tiered regulatory compliance requirements, multi-objective approaches and multi-agency input Multi-objective approach for the vehicle procurement services process includes the involvement of numerous participants. These numerous participants are primarily individuals representing various organizations that are involved in the procurement process, each of whom have unique objectives. Combination of the factors mentioned above serve as input into a vehicle procurement process service that is often considered complex and replete with conflicting objectives.

The primary function of the vehicle procurement service is to help the users search for a new or replacement vehicle that has access to a multiple of dealerships,. It also helps identify, source, select, evaluate and buy the right vehicle, at the right price. These benefits are anticipated to boost the vehicle procurement services market. The service also helps eliminate negotiations with dealerships. Moreover, vehicle procurement services utilize centralized purchasing, which covers all brands of vehicles and follows policies while optimizing benefits.

However, in several cases, state government regulations specify the usage of IFB solicitations, and thereby forbid the usage of any standards other than price when assessing vehicle suppliers. Therefore, most agencies that seek vehicles procurement services through a state agency or that utilize state funds in vehicle procurement employ the ‘lowest-price’ method. This is expected to hamper the vehicle procurement service market during the forecast period.

The global vehicle procurement services market can be segmented based on vehicle type, fuel type, solutions, deployment, and geography. Based on vehicle type, the market can be segmented into large heavy-duty vehicle, small heavy-duty vehicle, medium heavy duty vehicle, purpose-built vehicle, and light-duty vehicle. The large heavy-duty vehicle segment is expected to dominate the vehicle procurement services market during the forecast period, as these vehicles receive preferential status for all supply, delivery, and maintenance requirements. In terms of fuel type, the vehicle procurement services market can be classified into diesel, gasoline, compressed natural gas (CNG), biodiesel, electric battery, and others.

