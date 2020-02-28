Vehicle Motorized Door Market By Technology and Top Competitors Analysis Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Valeo and Among others

Global Vehicle Motorized Door Market assists in making the autonomous driving experience comfortable, easy and safe. The concept of automated door is the part of the automated cars and power door locks or the automated doors allow the front passengers or the driver to lock or unlock all the doors simultaneously.

The vehicle motorized door or the automated door are powered electronically, and they are based on types of technologies used in the system which are can be Bluetooth, keypad, RFID, Wi-Fi connected, biometric and other technologies.

Get Free Sample Repot at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-vehicle-motorized-door-market

The vehicle motorized door is used majorly for the safety, as autonomous doors get locked when the driver starts driving, which can help in a car crash, as the doors can absorb the impact and keep the passengers from being thrown out, and help in keeping the roof from crumpling.

There are various mechanisms of locks which are used in automated doors keypad & combination smart locks, keyless & wireless smart locks; fob enabled smart lock, and fingerprint & biometric smart locks.

Global vehicle motorized door market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Product Launch:

In July 2018, Brose announced the launch of electric drive series that comes along with the side doors which can be opened and closed automatically. The door systems would be made of glass fiber fabric- reinforced thermoplastics which would also be advantageous in saving 5 kg of weight per vehicle.

In December 2017, Continental announced the launch of Digital-Key Service for AVIS which includes access electronics for the doors and the app useful for the secure delivery of the keys.

In September 2018, Brose announced the launch of near-series concept car, which will help in intelligent interaction between door and seat functions, in which the car recognizes the driver and the doors get opened automatically.

Global Vehicle Motorized Door Market Segmentation:

The global vehicle motorized door market is segmented into four notable segments which are component, technology, vehicle type and geography.

On the basis of component the market is segmented into door handle sensor, actuators, NFC reader, others. In 2019, NFC reader segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In September 2018, Brose announced the launch of near-series concept car, which will help in intelligent interaction between door and seat functions, in which the car recognizes the driver and the doors get opened automatically.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into power sliding, soft close and retractable door handle system. In 2019, retractable door handle is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In September 2015, Brose announced the new standards for the comfortable accessibility of the vehicle, in which the side door gets open automatically and it has power lock system which is less noisy.

Inquiry Before Buying at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-vehicle-motorized-door-market

Global Vehicle Motorized Door Market Major Players:

Some of the major players operating in this market are NXP Semiconductors, STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaltbau Holding AG, Smartrac N.V., Kiekert AG, WITTE Automotive, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Valeo and others.

Drivers: Global Vehicle Motorized Door Market

INCREASING DEMAND FOR LUXURIOUS AND ELECTRIC VEHICLES:

The automotive industry is showing an enormous growth rate from the past decade due to the rising demand for luxurious vehicles and electric vehicles.

For instance, according to the Electric Vehicles world sales database analysis, in 2016, sales of electric vehicles was 796,000 and it has grown up to 1,281,000 in 2017, globally.

GROWING FOCUS TOWARDS EASY AND CABLE FREE OPERATIONS:

Increasing consumer’s income especially in developing countries like India and China had proportionally changed preferences of consumers.

For instance, according to the Reserve Bank of India, net disposable income in 2016 was USD 1,836,870 million and it has grown up to USD 2,160,600 million in 2017.

In current scenario, consumers are focusing on adopting those vehicles that saves their time and those in which consumers need to put less input for managing and operating the whole operation. Moreover, another factor that impulse the consumers for adopting technology based vehicles is that it provides privacy with high level of security. Hence, increasing demand for ease and cable free operation in vehicles would enhance the focus of OEMs to deploy this operation in the coming years.

Table Of Content: Global Vehicle Motorized Door Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Vehicle Motorized Door Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Vehicle Motorized Door Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Vehicle Motorized Door Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…Get Detailed TOC | At https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-vehicle-motorized-door-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]