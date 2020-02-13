Vehicle Inverters Market Top Competitors are Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Metric Mind Corporation and Xantrex LLC and Forecast 2026

Global Vehicle Inverters Market was valued at an estimated USD 2.58 billion in 2018 and this value is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected value of USD 9.34 billion by 2026.

The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Global Vehicle Inverters Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report.

Global Vehicle Inverters Market by Competitive Analysis:

Global vehicle inverters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vehicle inverters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Vehicle Inverters Market,

By Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV),

Technology Type (IGBT, MOSFET),

Semiconductors Materials Type (Gallium Nitride, Silicon, Silicon Carbide),

Output Power (Less than or equal to 130 KW, Greater than 130 KW),

Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Global Vehicle Inverters Market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the Global Vehicle Inverters Market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the adoption and sales of electric vehicles worldwide is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Vehicle inverters are a type of converter that changes and helps in utilization of the energy for powering up the electrical appliances such as TV, laptop, power plugs. These inverters find major applications in RV, buses, trucks. With the innovations and modernization, even passenger vehicles come equipped with vehicle inverters, helping the driver and users to power their devices and use the power supply for recreational purposes. Applications of vehicle inverters are not limited to only powering the electronic devices and appliances, as they can power the lighting systems, windows and even audio systems.

Global Vehicle Inverters Market by Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vehicle inverters market are:-

Sensata Technologies Inc.,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Valeo,

Calsonic Kansei Corporation,

Delphi Technologies,

Hitachi Ltd.,

Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Metric Mind Corporation and Xantrex LLC.

