Vehicle Electrification Market Outlook 2019| Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2023

Vehicle Electrification Market by Product (Start/Stop System, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Liquid Heater Ptc, Electric Air Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Starter Motor & Alternator, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Actuators), Hybridization ((Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)) Forecast 2014 to 2023

The Vehicle Electrification Market was worth USD 53.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 108.18 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10% during the forecast period. Electrification vehicle is considered as a standout amongst other approach to decrease carbon discharge, increment vehicle productivity and lessen reliance over oil. Vehicle jolt produces new open doors for purchaser commitment alongside different natural and financial advantages. Vehicle electrification alludes to a vehicle with electrical methods for impetus and also power paying a noteworthy part in segments usefulness. It covers numerous parts of jolt in the, for example, begin/stop frameworks, electric power guiding, electric vacuum pump, electric oil pump, and numerous different frill which use method of electric drive and additionally assist client with gaining enhanced efficiency.

The leading players in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others. Many Key players are depending on methods, for example, agreements & joint ventures, collaborations, and advancements to build the visibility of their products and fortify their product portfolios.

The Vehicle Electrification report further shares market intelligence in relevance with few more valuable aspects of the market such as regulation scenario, supply chain analysis, patents and standards, regional overview and more. While entailing variety of information related to each of the segments, the study strives evaluate each segment on various parameters in order to offer crystal clear view of it to readers.

Market Segmentation:

The Vehicle Electrification aims to categorize entire worldwide market into various segments for better understanding. This has been done based on numerous parameters including product type, service type, application, end use, technology, geographical region, etc. This provides detailed description of each segments which may help readers to understand the market into smaller parts of it. The study provides insights in relevance with several components of each segment including market share, revenue, past performance, growth drivers, future outlook and more.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

The Vehicle Electrification report provides assessment of these key players where it attempts to analyze these companies on the basis of different parameters such as company profile, revenue, business overview, historic data figures, product or service portfolio, profits and more. This may share brief idea about competitive dashboard of the Market with readers.

Global Vehicle Electrification Market report has been developed through thorough primary research and credible secondary research as well as information sources. The report also features qualitative and quantitative examination by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across significant points in the industry’s value chain. To conclude, the study related to Vehicle Electrification Market enlists estimations and forecasts derived by team of expert analysts with the help of analytical methodology, historic data figures and wholistic perspective.

Table of Contents:

“Global Vehicle Electrification” Market Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: “Global Vehicle Electrification” Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2025)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2024)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: “Global Vehicle Electrification” Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: “Global Vehicle Electrification” Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 13: Appendix