Vehicle Electrification Market, by Degree of Hybridization, Product Type, and Region – Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Conventional internal combustion engines featuring mechanical linkages were characterized by significant loss of efficiency, owing to its friction and high energy requirement. Electric components that prominently include the electric power steering, positive temperature coefficient liquid heater, air compressor, vacuum, pumps, starter generators and actuators among others, enhance the automotive fuel efficiency, add to the users comfort, and also reduce the environmental impacts of the carbon emissions from these automotive. Advent of electric vehicles with better battery backup and optimum driving speeds has in turn fueled the demand for the vehicle electrification market for environment friendly automotive industry over the near future.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=982407

Market Dynamics

Requirement to improve automotive fuel economy, reduce carbon footprint, need to enhance driver awareness regarding the safety in conjunction with the added comfort and compliance with the regional regulations is expected to be among the prominent factors driving the industry growth. Moreover, feature enhancements that include less space requirements, highly sensitive outputs, and robust performance with relatively better durability also adds to the consumer motivation for the adoption of these systems. For instance, hydraulic power steering systems are more complicated, weigh more, require regular maintenance of hydraulic fluids, and are more prone to faults in relation to electrical power steering (EPS) system. EPS system also offer better sensitive response at distinct speeds and consume less power, adding to the mileage of the automotive. However, high cost of the electronic and electric components are expected to be the major factors hampering the global vehicle electrification market growth.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of vehicle electrification, market size (US$ Million), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017– 2025), considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global vehicle electrification market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, vehicle electrification market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Johnson Electric, Jtekt Corporation, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Wabco Holdings Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global vehicle electrification market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global vehicle electrification market

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/982407/vehicle-electrification-market-2

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Product Type: Start/Stop System Electric Power Steering (EPS) Liquid Heater PTC Electric Air Conditioner Compressor Electric Vacuum Pump Electric Oil Pump Electric Water Pump Starter Motor & Alternator Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) Actuators

Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Degree of Hybridization: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Micro-Hybrid Vehicle & Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Geography: North America By Product Type: Start/Stop System Electric Power Steering (EPS) Liquid Heater PTC Electric Air Conditioner Compressor Electric Vacuum Pump (fastest growing market) Electric Oil Pump Electric Water Pump Starter Motor & Alternator Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) Actuators By Degree of Hybridization: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Micro-Hybrid Vehicle & Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)



Table of Contents

Research Objective and assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Product Market Snippet, By Degree of Hybridization Market Snippet, By Technology Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM) Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Regulatory Scenario Industry Trend Merger and Acquisitions New system Launch/Approvals Value Chain Analysis Porter’s Analysis PEST Analysis



Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/