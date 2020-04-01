Vehicle Barrier System Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027

Vehicle Barrier System Market: Introduction

In order to prevent the entry of unauthorized vehicles in buildings and thereby protect visitors, employees and building functions, vehicle barrier systems are used. With an increase in the number of construction projects, such as roads, buildings, offices and multiplexes, the demand for vehicle barrier systems is increasing year on year. Some of the barriers keep the vehicles in defined spaces, such as in the case of roads or specific parking areas. The vehicle barrier industry is primarily unregulated. Some criteria and testing standards (such as PAS, UFC, DOD, IWA, DOS, ASTM and ISO) are used as selection parameters for vehicle barrier systems. However, there are no overarching federal statutes or formal policies that direct or control users in their choice of vehicle barrier or manufacturer. Many barriers are fitted with equipment, which allow people/vehicles with codes or passes to enter. Also, these systems helps ensure that the property is protected from theft, terrorism or other hazards. Automatic vehicle barrier systems control & manage the traffic where multiple lane traffic needs to zip down to one lane.

Vehicle Barrier System Market: Dynamics

The need to scale up safety for people or infrastructure will the spur the demand for vehicle barrier systems. Increasing number of construction projects (buildings and dams), check posts, parking areas, commercial spaces (offices) and mining areas are also surging the demand for vehicle barrier systems. Also, the growing need to control on-road traffic is likely to increase the demand for vehicle barrier systems.

Vehicle Barrier System Market: Segmentation

Different materials can be used in the making of vehicle barrier systems, including steel, cast iron, reinforced concrete and cast stone. Natural barriers, such as plants, rocks, trees and earth forms, may also be used as barrier systems. Cast iron and steel can be used in almost any design and are usually easier to install as compared to other materials. Cast iron and steel require more maintenance than other materials, such as concrete, and routine painting is necessary to prevent rust. However, reinforced concrete barriers take more time and manual labor to install, but require little maintenance and are less expensive than cast iron and steel. Stone and granite security elements are bigger than steel/reinforced concrete elements and are often used in enclosed benches or earthen walls.

Vehicle Barrier System Market: Regional Outlook

Public and private sectors are making huge investments in infrastructure, along with commercial and residential construction projects. Additionally, with governments announcing new construction projects in the next 10 years, immense opportunities in the construction industry will spur the demand for vehicle barrier systems. Also, these barriers help prevent unwarranted access by people who want to use car parking facilities without authorization.

The global vehicle barrier market is segmented into the seven key regions: Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2017, the growth in developed regions, such as North America, Western Europe and Japan, will be driven by the expansion of roads, buildings and dams. APEJ is considered as one of the key markets for vehicle barrier systems because of the increase in construction (especially roads) and mining projects.

On the basis of the functions, the vehicle barrier system market can be segmented into:

Automatic

Manual

On the basis of the end use, the vehicle barrier system market can be segmented into:

Park

Roads

Factories

Others

On the basis of the material, the vehicle barrier system market can be segmented into:

Cast Iron

Steel

Reinforced Concrete

Cast Stone

Others

Vehicle Barrier System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the vehicle barrier system market across the globe are: