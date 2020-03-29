Veggie Protein Market is Likely to Deliver Dynamic Progression during the Period 2018 – 2028

Global Veggie Protein: Market Outlook

Proteins are the major essential component of muscles and other body cells and are used to produce enzymes, hormones, and hemoglobin. An adequate dietary intake of protein is essential for growth and repair of body tissues, the normal functioning of muscles, transmission of nerve immunity and impulses. Veggie protein is extracted from natural resources like plants, fruits, beans, nuts, and other sources. Veggie protein products are lower in saturated fat, cholesterol and high in fiber, and are good sources of antioxidants and phytochemicals, all of which may contribute to reducing fat and weight. The consumption of veggie protein rather than animal protein helps in the management of body weight and reducing chronic disease risk.

Global Veggie Protein Market: Market Dynamics

Changing dietary pattern refers to more protein will be consumed by humans and increased demand for protein arising from the population growth. The increased demand for veggie protein globally is driven by health conciseness, climate change, increased urbanization, an aging population, thus boosting the global veggie protein market. The word natural, vegan, and organic is gaining high momentum in food and beverages industry, thus proving a positive factor for global veggie protein market. The veggie protein contains natural plant-based ingredients which are easy to digest for any age group of human, which creates a huge demand for veggie protein market. The increasing awareness about the unwanted negative environmental effects of livestock production, as well as the negative health effect of animal-based food products and protein compared with plant-based veggie protein, which boosted demand for veggie protein market. Consumers taste and preferences for food are changing dramatically from last two decades, demand for healthy vegetarian products is increasing especially in the Europeam amd Asia-Pacific regions. Protein manufactures more prone to produce veggie protein due to increasing demand from the consumer.

Global Veggie Protein Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of sources, global veggie protein market has been segmented into:-

Soy

Pea

Tofu

Rice

Others

On the basis of Flavor, global veggie protein market has been segmented into:-

Regular

Flavored

On the basis of distribution, global veggie protein market has been segmented into:-

Business to Business

Business to consumer

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Outlets

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

On the basis of forms, global veggie protein market has been segmented into:-

Isolate

Concentrate

Texturize

Hydrolysate

On the basis of end use, global veggie protein market has been segmented into:-

Bakery

Prepared Meals

Personal care Industry

Foodservice Industry

Pharmaceutical

On the basis of region, the global veggie protein market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East-Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Global Veggie Protein Market: Key Players

The key industry player operating in the Global veggie protein market are Nuzest, Nutreelife, Naturade, a division of Prevention, LLC., Vega, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd, hustle up, Ingredion Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., Blnditup, and others. The major players are focusing on strategic business development through new product development in global veggie protein market.