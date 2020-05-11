Vegetated Roofs Market Top Key Players Operating Includes Are Tremco Incorporated, Green Roof Service LLC and Harrowden Turf

A vegetated roof is a roof of a building that is entirely or partially covered by vegetation and a growing medium. The roof comprises a number of layers such as roof barrier, drainage system, and irrigation system. Vegetated roofs, also known as green roofs, eco-roofs, or nature roofs, are structural components that help mitigate effects of urbanization on the water quality by filtering, absorbing, or detaining rainfall. Vegetated roofs can be used in new building designs and can also be used to retrofit an existing roof provided it weighs at least 15–30 pounds per square foot. While vegetated roofs are widely used on flat roofs, they can be put on shallow, sloped roofs that can withstand additional weight. Rising demand from urban ‘heat island’ areas and increasing need for storm water management and water diversion are likely to boost the vegetated roofs market during the forecast period. However, vegetated roofs are limited to specifically engineered roofs or existing roofs with additional structural support. This can hamper the market. Additionally, high initial installation costs of vegetated roofs are estimated to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Vegetated Roofs Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the vegetated roofs market can be segmented into intensive vegetated roofs and extensive vegetated roofs. Intensive vegetated roofs are deeper and heavier, while extensive vegetated roofs are shallower and lighter. High demand for lightweight vegetated roofs is anticipated to augment the extensive vegetated roofs segment during the forecast period. Extensive vegetated roofs is the dominant segment of the vegetated roofs market.

Based on end-user, the vegetated roofs market can be bifurcated into commercial and residential. Vegetated roofs improve and reduce energy consumption. They can also reduce heating by adding mass and thermal resistance value. These factors drive the demand for vegetated roofs in the residential segment. Vegetated roofs help insulate a building for sound; the soil helps block lower frequencies; and plants block higher frequencies. Vegetated roofs offer drainage control, plant nourishment and support, and protection of underlying waterproofing systems and insulation systems. These factors are projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Vegetated Roofs Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global vegetated roofs market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The vegetated roofs market in Europe is well established and is expanding at a significant rate, due to favorable government legislations and financial support. This support has led to increased market value for vegetated roof products and services in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, etc. Furthermore, increase in the demand for green construction led by implementation of stringent government regulations on eco-friendly construction products in the region is likely to boost the vegetated roofs market in Europe during the forecast period. Asia Pacific holds a prominent share of the global vegetated roofs market, due to the rise in infrastructure activities and government initiatives for green construction in developing economies in the region. The vegetated roofs market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to account for a key share of the global vegetated roofs market by the end of the forecast period, owing to growth in residential and commercial construction activities in these regions.

Vegetated Roofs Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global vegetated roofs market are Tremco Incorporated, Green Roof Service LLC., Harrowden Turf, SKYSPACE Green Roofs, ZinCo GmbH, Whitco Green Roofing, Lindum Turf, and Delta Membrane Systems. Manufacturers have adopted strategies such as agreements and joint ventures in order to maintain a strong foothold in the market and meet the rising demand from consumers.