Vaterite Market Size, Share – Global Industry Trend and Forecast

Vaterite is also known as mu-calcium carbonate which has a JCPDS number 13-192. Vaterite belongs to the hexagonal crystal system. Vaterite is considered as the polymorph modification of calcium carbonate which is considered to be the least stable among others. The formation of vaterite occurs at approximately 25 degree c, this is produced when carbon–di–oxide is reacted with an aqueous solution of calcium chloride in presence of ammonia. Vaterite is similar to aragonite which is a metastable phase of calcium carbonate. It is considered to be less stable than calcite or aragonite however vaterite has higher rate of solubility than calcite and aragonite. Vaterite is naturally present in organic tissues, mineral springs, urinary calculi and gallstone. Vaterite is spherical in shape colorless has a small diameter due to which vaterite particle is a crucial parameter for practical application.as vaterite tends to form aggregate structure of very small primary particles vaterite is widely used in ink jet papers. Vaterite belongs to calcium carbonate they are among the most important rock-forming minerals, rocks are not only the calcium carbonate deposit in nature water and countless animals and plans also contain huge amount of calcium carbonates. Vaterite dissolve under the influence of wind, water, temperature. Due to its antacid property it can be consumed but too much consumption can be dangerous. Because of its instability vaterite is present in least amount in the nature compared to other polymorphs are. Vaterite is used as a minerals filler for obtaining high level of humidity retention. The advantage of vaterite it that it does not change the physical or chemical property of the products that they are added to.

Global Vaterite market: Market Dynamics

The global Vaterite market is mainly driven by pharmaceutical and personal care industries, vaterite are practically important. The vaterite are applied in drug delivery, regenerative medicines and a wide range of personal care products. Among various fillers evaluated for regeneration of bones the pure form of vaterite has shown to promote bioactivity in degradable polymers through apatite formation. Moreover bioactive fillers could be a very promising area for expanding the use of vaterite. Vaterite is also used as a coating pigment for ink jet paper instead of silica. The measurement of contact angles between water and trial ink jet paper surfaces show hydrophilicity was higher for vaterite as similar to silica. Vaterite is used as coating on electro spun polymeric fibers for biomedical applications. It is used in nutraceutical industry as a calcium supplyment. One factor restraining the global vaterite market is that vaterite is a rare mineral in nature and hence is rarely used.

Global Vaterite market: market segmentation

On the basis of source type, the global vaterite market is segmented into:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of end user, the global vaterite market is segmented into:

Paper and pulp

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of application, the global vaterite market is segmented into:

Coating

Tissue regenerator

Coating pigment

Antacids

Global Vaterite market: Segment Overview

The paper and pulp segment has higher rate of Vaterite usage as the Vaterite are being widely used in applications such as coating pigments

Global Vaterite market: Regional Overview

Based on the geographies, the global fumaric acid market is fragmented into seven key regions- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan. Among the regions mentioned above North America has the highest consumption of vaterite market followed by Asia-pacific. There is a steady growth in regions like Latin America, Eastern Europe. Overall the vaterite market is expected to have a steady growth rate due to very less vaterite resources.

Global car struts market: Market players

Some of the market players identified in the global Vaterite market includes:

Solvay SA

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Conia Minerals & Marbles Co.

Calspar India.

Omya AG

WEINRICH MINERALS.

Naturalcalcitepowder

CARMEUSE

