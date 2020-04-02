Vascular Stent Market Forecast Industry Analysis With Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, CR Bard, B. Braun Medical, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, STENTYS, BIOTRONIK, Cardinal Health, W. L. Gore & Associates, Microport Scientific Corp, Endologix, Inc.

Global vascular stent market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 14.33 billion to an estimated value of USD 25.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancement in the stents.

Vascular stents are used to prevent blood vessel blockages during angioplasty. It is used to improve the blood flow whenever a vein or artery is blocked. They are usually made of metal mesh and fabrics. By narrowing vessels they can reduce the risk of chest pain and heart attack. Metal Stents and covered stents are two types of vascular stents.

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population is driving market.

Technological advancement and development in the stents.

Market Restraints

The presence of the substitutes in the market is restraining market.

High cost of vascular stent

Segmentation: Global Vascular Stent Market

By Type Drug-Eluting Stents Bare-Metal Stents Bio absorbable Stents

By Product Coronary Stents Peripheral Stents

Carotid Artery Stents

Renal Artery Stents

Femoral Artery Stents

Iliac Artery Stents Evar Stent Grafts

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stents

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stents

By Mode of Delivery Balloon-Expandable Stents Self-Expanding Stents

By Materials Metallic Stents

Cobalt Chromium

Platinum Chromium

Nickel Titanium

Stainless Steel Other Stents

By End- User Hospitals and Cardiac Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

By Geography North America



Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

