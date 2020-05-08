Vascular Closure Device (VCD) Market to reach US$ 963 million over the forecast period, 2017-2022

Clinical use of arterial closure devices, also known as vascular closure devices, has experienced a substantial growth over the past decade. With rising incidence of cardiac disorders, new and improved cardiovascular treatments have been developed, which have further propelled the adoption of vascular closure devices (VCDs). According to a recently-published market study by Future Market Insights, the global market for vascular closure devices will expand steadily at a CAGR of 5.9%, and reach US$ 963 million over the forecast period, 2017-2022. Compared to manual compression techniques, vascular closure devices play a key role in lowering undue complications such as bleeding.

However, increasing use of transradial arterial access, the continued requirement for post-procedure bed rest, significant costs, and device deployment complexities are observed as key deterrents for adoption of vascular closure devices. The use of VCDs is also anticipated to be influenced by a significant increase in the number of outpatient PCI procedures and the desire of patients to avoid arterial cut-down procedures. According to the report, hospitals will be the largest end-users of vascular closure devices in the next five years. By the end of 2022, over US$ 600 million revenues are anticipated to be procured globally from the end-use of vascular closure devices in hospitals.

Clip-based VCDs to Register 6% CAGR through 2022

A key insight from the report reveals that the demand for clip-based vascular closure devices will be relatively higher than compression devices and haemostasis pads. Despite the latter being top-selling products in the global vascular closure devices market, clip-based VCDs are expected to outpace them in terms of demand over the next five years. From medical standpoint, many surgeons prefer VCDs designed with active approximators that can physically close the arteriotomy by using nitinol clips. These metallic clips can also restrict MRI scanners from capturing the unnecessary structures which are immediately adjacent to the arteriotomy. These clip-based VCDs can boost procedural efficiency as well as post-procedural diagnostics for a wide range of cardiovascular treatments.

North America to Exhibit Steadfast Adoption of Vascular Closure Devices

A regional analysis provided in the report reveals North America as the largest market for vascular closure devices. The region is anticipated to remain at the forefront of global expansion of vascular closure devices market through 2022. Robust healthcare marketplaces in the US, coupled with consumer lifestyles that have surged the incidence of cardiac disorders, will continue to boost North America’s presence in the global vascular closure devices market. The report also projects that Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will register fastest growth in its vascular closure devices market, and rake over US$ 145 million by the end of 2022.

Companies to Watch

Companies namely, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic plc, Cardiva Medical, Inc., Arstasis, Inc., Chitogen, Inc., Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc., Essential Medical, Inc., Scion Cardio-Vascular, Inc., Morris Innovative, Inc., Tricol Biomedical, Inc., Vascular Closure Systems, Inc., and TZ Medical, Inc. are profiled in the report as key players in the global vascular closure devices market. In the near future, several manufacturers of vascular closure devices will be focusing on reducing the existing drawbacks of using VCDs, which include extended hospitalisation, high morbidity risks, and the need for administering antibiotics. Some companies will also be focusing on advancing their umbrella on VCD technologies and improving the quality of life for patients being treated through vascular closure devices.