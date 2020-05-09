Vascular Access Catheters Market Trends, Business Strategies, Research, Analysis for 2017-2027 | Angio Dynamics, C.R. Bard, Teleflex Incorporated

With healthy CAGR of 5.5%, the global vascular access catheters market is likely to grow with an impressive growth rate during the projected period. The primary reasons for this remarkable growth is shift towards value-based healthcare model, increasing global healthcare spending and global manufacturer’s focus on emerging market. According to the new report “Vascular Access Catheters Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027) that is published by Future Market Insights, global vascular access catheters market to grow from US$ 2,365.3 Mn in 2017 to US$ 4,042.8 Mn by 2027 end. This represents CAGR of 5.5% over the projected period of 10-years. The global vascular access catheters market for represents absolute $ opportunity of US$ 118.9 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of US$ 1,677.5 Mn between 2017 and 2027.
Request to View Sample of Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5327
Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Drivers
- Increased precision of PICC and CVC placement with tip location devices
- Improved Reimbursement policies
- Preference by surgeons, anaesthesiologists & interventional radiologists
- Increasing number of diseases with PICC application
- Distribution and collaboration agreement to increase product reach
- Introduction of Innovative products
- Product availability through appointing distributors
- Increasing forward integration
- Introduction of new PICC having anti-thrombogenic property
- Radiopaque catheter material or marking
Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Forecast by Product
On the basis of product type, the global vascular access catheters market is segmented into CVC Catheters, Implantable Port, Dialysis Catheters and PICC Catheters. CVC catheters dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue to do so. Also, increasing approvals for new products in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis segment would further increase the adoption.
Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Forecast by End Use
By end use the global market for vascular access catheters market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and specialty clinics and others. Hospital is expected to be the most lucrative among all end users of vascular access catheters products, with attractiveness index of 2.7, while specialty clinics and others are expected to be the least attractive end users of vascular access catheters, with market share index of 0.8.
Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Forecast by Design
Design segment consists of single lumen, double lumen, and multiple lumen. Double Lumen, dominated the vascular access catheters market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Double lumen catheters is expected to be the most lucrative among property segment, with attractiveness index of 2.1.
Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Forecast by Property
The property segment of the global vascular access catheters market includes antimicrobial catheter and non-anti-microbial catheter. Non Anti-microbial catheter, dominated the vascular access catheters market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Non Anti-microbial Catheter is expected to be the most lucrative among Property segment, with attractiveness index of 1.5.
Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Forecast by Region
This report has covered seven regions namely, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. North America vascular access catheters market accounted for largest revenue share of 44.6% in 2016. Western Europe is expected to experience highest CAGR of 5.8% over 2017–2027, primarily due to increase in chronic kidney dialysis & cancer. Also rising healthcare reach in untapped markets may spur revenue growth during the forecast period.
For More Detailed Information about Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5327
Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global vascular access catheters market are Angio Dynamics, C.R. Bard, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kimal Healthcare, Comed B.V., Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, Vygon (UK) Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated and Fresenius Kabi AG.