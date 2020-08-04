Various Ways in Which Portable Spill Containment Berms Offer Great Convenience

Containing hazardous, toxic spills is more propitious than trying to clean spilled hazmats off the ground. With a reliable secondary spill containment solution, storing liquids and hydrocarbons offer a high level of convenience without having to fret about spillage. These versatile solutions come in compact sizes for convenient storage under challenging locations. Today’s article focuses on the ease of use and convenience of spill containment berms. However, before deep-diving into the several ways portable spill containment berms extends its convenience, let’s first understand the basics.

What is a Spill Containment Berm?

Spill containment berms are a secure and affordable solution to contain liquid, oil, and hydrocarbon spills within a barrier or drainage system. This convenient option for secondary containment helps to avoid the spill from being absorbed in the surface or get accumulated in the water, which can cause severe environmental damage.

These spill containment berms are used to ensure that any fluid-containing storage spaces such as mobile fuel trucks or fuel tanks aren’t prone to hazardous fuel leaks.

What is a Portable Spill Containment Berm?

There are various spill containment berms that are versatile and specially customized to allow portability. These portable spill berms are perfect for construction sites and vehicle maintenance, among others.

For any remote operation in places like a construction site, that entails traveling, a trustworthy secondary containment system is imperative. Portable spill and fuel containment berms contain large volumes of liquid, avoiding spillage, thus rendering secure, fuss-free options for administrative compliance.

Note: The physical properties of portable spill berms may change with susceptibility to specific environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity, and UV radiation. These robust spill berms have PVC coated fabric because they yield broad UV and chemical resistance

Here’s a portable spill berm for a convenient containment solution by Basic Concepts.

Image Source: basicconcepts.com

At certain times, some spills may be almost unavoidable. They may originate from a piece of broken machinery or greasy receptacles, or something else which can accumulate over time into a potentially unsafe amount, for both the worksite and the environment. Portable spill containment berms are specially designed as an efficient and versatile spillage solution to avoid the afore-mentioned unforeseeable situations at all costs. These portable berms are highly convenient, proving ideal portable spill containment solutions for hazmat decontamination operations, oil leaks, and spillage. Navigate through the various ways a portable spill containment berm propounds substantial convenience.

Easy Portability: Portable spill containment berms are compact and easy to fold; hence super convenient to transport. Furthermore, they can be effortlessly stowed, thus occupying very little space. Therefore using this flexible secondary oil containment solution helps in capturing hazardous oil leaks.

Get a portable spill berm of various customizable sizes and styles, developed for various industrial spill containment needs. Image Source: canva.com

SPCC and EPA Approved- Portable spill berms are specially tailored with suggested engineering practices to sustain and store toxic fluids while meeting the SPCC and EPA mandates. This ensures full compliance and authority to implement the containment plan

Fact: If you have any greasy jobs to do, these can make your cleanup considerably easier by avoiding its occurrence altogether, while keeping your environment safe

High-end Design- They have a non-porous design with collapsible reinforced polymer walls that can be efficiently returned to the initial shape

Knowing the various ways portable spill containment berms extend convenience for several industrial uses, let’s get acquainted with the different types of portable spill berms from Basic Concepts available in the market.

Rigid-Lock QuickBerm® Lite- This patented, portable containment berm gets quickly and easily deployed for emergency spill response

This patented, portable containment berm gets quickly and easily deployed for emergency spill response Decon QuickBerm®- A single Decon QuickBerm handles multiple operations, including washdown and decontamination of personel and equipment

A single Decon QuickBerm handles multiple operations, including washdown and decontamination of personel and equipment

Here is a concise table including the various configurations in which these portable spill berms are available at BCI