Variable Valve Timing Industry 2019 Global Market Outlook By Regional, Size, Share, Trends Analysis With Forecast To 2023

Variable Valve Timing Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Growth, Trends, Share, and Regional Forecast To 2023 is report published by Market Research Future. The major task of the variable valve timing is to set the valve timing for engines for the operating modes idle, maximum power and torque along with exhaust gas recirculation. The variable valve timing (VVT) market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR during the period 2019 to 2023. The global variable valve timing (VVT) market has been segmented based on technology type, fuel type, engine size, application and region.

Global Variable Valve Timing Market Key Players Analyzed In Report:

Delphi Automotive System Inc (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), Eaton Corporation Plc (Republic of Ireland), Hitachi (Japan), Perodua (Malaysia), Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. (U.S.), HUSCO International (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), Hilite International, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls, Inc. (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) and others.

Market Overview:

The automobile manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development for computerizing the process for varying the valve timing for infinite number of times and for better engine output. The increase in investment by OEMs for manufacturing advanced emission control equipment, is driving the growth of the market. With the increasing completion, the automotive manufacturers are focusing on the manufacture of compact engines that are lightweight, have higher fuel economy and greater power output. The size of the vehicle engines is reduced to decrease the overall weight of the vehicle and reduce emissions. However, there would be various challenges in manufacturing variable valve timing systems, in terms of technological developments.

Based on engine size, the market has been segmented as compact size, full-size and mid-size. The mid-size segment is expected to contribute the most in the growth of the variable valve market owing to factors such as increase in disposable income of the people in the developing nations. This, will increase the demand for automobiles. The increasing demand for automobiles is driving the growth for the variable valve timing systems.

Based on applications, the market has been segmented as passenger cars, commercial vehicles and others. The passenger vehicles segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR over the forecast period. The original equipment manufacturers are equipping the passenger cars with variable valve timing for improving fuel efficiency and increasing the output of the engine power. The increasing competition in automotive industry is leading the original equipment manufacturers in the region to upgrade to new models of passenger cars with performance boosting equipment.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global variable valve timing (VVT) market has been divided into four major regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to dominate the global variable valve timing market over the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR owing to the boom in the automobile industry in the region. In the region, the variable valve timing technology has very high adoption rate due to the increased emission norms majorly in countries such as China and Japan.

