Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market – Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, and SWOT Analysis by 2027

The report “Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems is a mature heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology which simultaneously heat and cool area through extracting heat from an area which needs cooling and transfer heat to another area. Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems are installed with air conditioner inverter that adds a dc inverter which drives the control of compressor that modulates heat or cooling in the area. The compressor unit of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) are installed on the roof of the building, and heat & cool refrigerant are connected through piping connected to condition the building.

Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market: Dynamics

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems is driven by the energy efficient source that saves up to more than 40% energy when compared to VAV electric coil and is a potential factor to the growth of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems market. Moreover, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems incur a lower cost to provide heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. A key driver for variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system is its efficiency to control the units with a simple on and off the operation as well as its ability to provide a different level of heating and cooling to a different part of building with variation in motor speed and regulator in refrigerant flow. For the commercial purpose such as in offices, a variable refrigerant flow system is more appealing than a variable air volume (VAV) systems as the temperature can be controlled in each office thus adds as another potential factor to the growth of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems market. Moreover, if a variable refrigerant flow is installed in a smaller building, it can offer special benefit as compared to features in high-end building automation system owing to built-in controls offered by a variable refrigerant flow system with its ability to provide less energy consumption. Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system is well-suited applications in older buildings because it can be added on to or replace prevailing equipment in narrow space, where it is currently limited or no ductwork. Hotels have also been a big supporter of variable refrigerant flow systems as they can save the overall operational cost of the hotel owing to HVAC control restricted to particular rooms when needed. Aspects such as quieter operation in working of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems compared to traditional PTAC units adds a factor of growth, to the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems market.

A challenging factor to the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system is the guidelines that are shared by ASHRAE to control the concentration limits of refrigerant. Thus time to time maintenance is needed. The leakage of refrigerant which is being piped around the building in larger variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system of 14-20 tons is potentially high and thus can restrain the growth of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems.

Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on system type: Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems market is segmented into

Heat recovery system

Heat pump

Based on compressor units: Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems market is segmented into

Air cooled unit

Water-cooled unit

Based on end-user: Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems market is segmented into

Commercial (Hotels & restaurant)

Residential

Transport

Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market: Region Wise Outlook

The Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Japan holds a relatively higher market share in the global variable refrigerant flow system market due to a higher presence of the key manufacture of the VRF systems. Followed by Japan is Western Europe which has higher consumption of variable flow (VRF) systems for the commercial building owing to changing the climate in the region. Developed region of Japan and Europe are estimated to grow at a healthy CARG during the forecast period. The U.S. in North America is one of the growing markets in variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems. Currently, the U.S. market has major manufacturer products that are certified by AHRI. APEJ is estimated to expand at high CAGR of global variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption in the buildings, offices as well as hospitals.

Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market: Prominent Players

Few of the prominent players in the Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems market are as follows

Daikin industries Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd

Mitsubishi Electrical

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Ingersoll Rand Plc.

LG Electronics

Midea Group

United Technologies Corporation

Lennox International Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

