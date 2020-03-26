Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects

Global VRF systems market is expected to reach $24,096.0 million by 2023. The growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Besides, growing construction industry and increasing energy management activities are the key factors bolstering the growth of the VRF systems market, globally.

Major players in the market are focusing on providing eco-friendly refrigerants for these systems, and consumers in developed economies are increasingly adopting the VRF technology.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/variable-refrigerant-flow-systems-market/report-sample

Based on system type, the VRF systems market has been categorized into heat pump and heat recovery systems. In a heat pump system, all indoor units get conditioned in the same mode (either cooling or heating). A heat recovery system, on the other hand, has the capacity to heat and cool the facility simultaneously.

On the basis of application, the VRF systems market has been categorized into commercial, residential, and other applications. Commercial areas of application include buildings, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, hotels and restaurants, and retail stores.

VRF HVAC systems use state-of-art technology that enables them to control and adjust temperatures of different zones. Instead of a one large unit to pump out air, a VRF HVAC system uses several air handlers that can be controlled individually, based on the heating and cooling requirements.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/variable-refrigerant-flow-systems-market/

Some of the key players operating in the VRF systems market are Emerson Electric Co., United Technologies Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Toshiba Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Media Group Co. Ltd.

Global VRF Systems Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Component

Outdoor Units

Indoor Units

Control Systems and Accessories

Market Segmentation by Compressor Unit

Air-Cooled Unit

Water-Cooled Unit

Market Segmentation by System Type

Heat Pump Systems Air-Source Ground-Source Absorption

Heat Recovery Systems

Market Segmentation by Application Area

Commercial

Residential

Others (Metro Stations, Railway Stations, and Airports)

About P&S Intelligence