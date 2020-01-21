Variable Displacement Engines Market – Top players are Automotive are Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, Volkswagen

Variable displacement is a technology which is used for changing the engine displacement. The technology is used in sports utility vehicles that consist of large-sized, multi-cylinder engines. Variable displacement engines increase the vehicle efficiency without compromising on the power. The conventional internal combustion engine has fixed displacement; it cannot be efficient under different load conditions. Owing to this, manufacturers are focusing on variable displacement engines which can be fuel-efficient without compromising on the power to meet the current requirements. Daimler AG, Mercedes Benz, Honda, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Ford provide variable displacement engine technology to their customers.

The rising demand for reducing carbon emissions and increasing fuel efficiency is a major factor that induces OEMs to offer an alternative technology for internal combustion engines. High adoption of the latest technology related to engine modification in developed regions such as North America and Europe is likely to drive the variable displacement engines market for automotive during the forecast period. Increase in the demand for sports utility vehicles and premium vehicles led by increase in urbanization and rise in per capita income in developed regions is likely to augment the demand for variable displacement engines during the forecast period.

The variable displacement engines market for automotive has been segmented in terms of cylinder deactivation type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on cylinder deactivation type, the market has been segregated into pushrod design and one more segment. During cylinder deactivation, hydraulic valve lifters are collapsed by using solenoids to maintain the oil pressure delivery to lifters. Currently, most vehicles used have pushrod design. The pushrod design segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the variable displacement engines market has been divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for passenger vehicles across the globe. Increasing demand for sports utility vehicles and premium vehicles is another major factor driving the segment. Moreover, surging demand for passenger vehicles in developed countries led by rapid urbanization, increased per capita income, and decreased bank loan rates is estimated to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the variable displacement engines market has been divided into OEMs and aftermarket. The OEMs segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Presence of major players in the variable displacement engines market provides advanced technology platforms, which attracts car manufacturers as well as consumers.

Based on region, the global variable displacement engines market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global variable displacement engines market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to significant growth of the auto industry, continuous increase in sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, high consumption of automatic transmission vehicles, and high rate of adoption of new technologies in the region. High adoption of light commercial vehicles and sports utility vehicles is also likely to drive the variable displacement engines market for automotive during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global variable displacement engines market for automotive are Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, Volkswagen, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and INFINITI.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: