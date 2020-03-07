Variable Air Volume Systems Market with Top Key Players like BELIMO Holding AG , emerson.com , Ingersoll-Rand plc, Honeywell International Inc. and Forecast to 2025

Global Variable Air Volume Systems Market With the growth of construction industry and demand for uniform air distribution control are driving the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 with the CAGR of 6.4%

Variable Air Volume Systems Market is projected to reach USD 17.22 billion by 2025, from USD 10.48 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in global variable air volume systems market are

TROX UK Ltd.,

BELIMO Holding AG ,

com ,

Ingersoll-Rand plc,

Honeywell International Inc ,

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Ingersoll-Rand plc,

KMC Controls Johnson Controls.,

Emerson Electric Co., and

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd, among others.

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the variable air volume systems market in the next 8 years. Variable air volume system is a type of system which determines temperature by varying the quantity of air supply in a given space. There are various types of variable air volume boxes such as single duct, fan-powered, among others. Variable air volume plays an important role in buildings to replace stale air with fresh air.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing awareness to reduce energy consumption.

Demand for uniform air distribution control driving the market for VAV controller.

High product cost and installation cost.

Lesser awareness about VAV to restrict the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global variable air volume systems market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global variable air volume systems market is segmented into single duct VAV, dual duct VAV, induction VAV, and fan powered VAV.

On the basis of application, the global variable air volume systems market segmented into residential buildings, industrial buildings, commercial buildings and others.

Based on geography, the global variable air volume systems market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Analysis:

The global variable air volume systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of variable air volume systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

