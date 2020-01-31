Vanilla Bean Industry Growth Rate and Market Segment by Regions/Countries

Vanilla Beans have a sweet, perfumed aroma with a woody or smoky flavor. Pure vanilla is relatively expensive because the growth and harvesting process is labor-intensive and time-consuming.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the commercial rate of Vanilla Bean rate has been reached 100%; however, the commercial rate of ordinary seed is approximately 20%, which has quite large market potential.

In 2015, global Vanilla Bean total production reaches 8236Kg, -7.13% more than that in 2011. Madagascar is the biggest production area, which is estimated to account for 45.65%. In Madagascar, Indonesia covers about 60%.

India is another major production region with the average growth rate of -7.13% in the past five years.

The market competition is intensive because currently there is huge number of enterprises that engaged in Vanilla Bean business. The breeding technology of Vanilla Bean is not advanced; so the involved of enterprises have paid more attention on the technology of Vanilla Bean breeding to gain more market share. In the last ten years significant efforts have been made for commercial exploitation of Vanilla Bean through the use of gametocyte and CMS lines.

Despite the presence of competition Vanilla Bean in the market, the demand for Vanilla Bean is quite tremendous and is growing, investors are still optimistic about this area; in the future, there will still have more new investors to enter the field.

Although sales of Vanilla Bean brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who have money only, but lack technical advantage and downstream support should not enter into the Vanilla Bean field

The worldwide market for Vanilla Bean is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Vanilla Bean in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tharakan and Company

Vanilla Food Company

Amadeus

Boston Vanilla Bean Company

Agro Products & Agencies

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas

Frontier Natural Products

MacTaggart’s Brand

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Short

Regular

long

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food processing

cosmetics

Medical care

Others

