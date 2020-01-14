Valbenazine Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025

Valbenazine is a purified isomer of tetrabenazine drug, used to treat tardive dyskinesia which is a nervous system disorder. Dyskinesia refers to involuntary muscle movement that can range from slight tremor to uncontrollable movement of the entire body. Grimacing, tongue movements, lip smacking, lip puckering, pursing of the lips, etc. are the common effects of tardive dyskinesia. Valbenazine drug acts as a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor, which is essentially an integral membrane protein, and decreases the level of dopamine in the body. Valbenazine decreases the level of monoamine neurotransmitters by preventing their storage in synaptic vesicles. The effect of this drug has been studied on pregnant women. Subsequently, it is not recommended to pregnant or breastfeeding women. The symptoms of tardive dyskinesia can be severe and are often persistent and irreversible. Both valbenazine and its active metabolite [+]-α-HTBZ have a half-life period of 15-22 hours and Tmax of 0.5 to 1 hr.

Based on class, the valbenazine market can be classified into therapeutic (central nervous system agent), pharmacologic (monoamine depletor), and chemical (benzoquinolizine). Demand for therapeutic valbenazine is on the rise, as its effects on the central nervous system help to cure the disease faster than the other drugs. In terms of end-user, the valbenazine market can be segmented into hospitals, clinical research centers, and academic research organizations. The hospitals segment is expanding rapidly, as these settings are preferred by patients for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia disease or other brain cell disorders. Consumption of alcohol, mental stress, and prolonged usage of neuroleptic drugs are the major factors driving the valbenazine market. However, side effects associated with anticonvulsants and stringent regulations on their usage are some of the factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

North America leads the global valbenazine market because of increasing use of antipsychotic drugs among adults and children in the U.S. This has resulted in the rise in prevalence of tardive dyskinesia. According to the American Academy of Neurology, the newly diagnosed tardive dyskinesia disease incidence was 26,000, and the incidence rate was 10.6 per 100,000 adults in the U.S. in 2016. According to the WHO, neuropsychiatric disorder is the third leading cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in Europe, and almost 15.2% of the people are affected by it. This creates a demand for drugs such as valbenazine. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for valbenazine drugs, due to increase in consumption of alcohol, mental stress, and growth in population in countries such as India and China. Prevalence of the disease varies according to ethnic ancestry – people with Asian or African inheritance have a 1 in 1,000,000 risk of getting affected. Rise in awareness about mental illness and improvement in the economy are estimated to drive the market for valbenazine drug in Middle East & Africa.

