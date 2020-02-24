Vaginal Slings Market to Report a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026

Global Vaginal Slings Market – Snapshot

Vaginal slings, or midurethral slings, procedure is a highly recommended surgical treatment for treating stress urinary incontinence. The mid-urethral sling is considered as the gold standard method that has replaced all conventional procedures such as colposuspension and vaginal mesh. The mid-urethral sling procedure is found to be effective, efficient, safe, and requires minimal procedural and recovery time of around 30 to 45 minutes. It is a minimally invasive procedure, as compared to conventional surgical methods.

The global vaginal slings market was valued at around US$ 1,676.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,533.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026. Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, increasing number of vaginal slings procedures, and intensive research activities being performed to determine the efficacy of vaginal slings over other surgery and procedures are some factors that are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vaginal-slings-market.html

Urinary incontinence is a highly prevalent and largely underreported and under-diagnosed urological disorder, worldwide, that affects millions of people. It has a severe impact on physical, psychological, and emotional health. Women are affected twice as much as men, and the incidence increases with age. Several factors, such as weak pelvic floor muscles, urethral sphincters, obesity, pregnancy and childbirth, urinary tract infection, and neurological disorders, can cause urinary incontinence. It is estimated that around 200 million people are affected by some form of urinary incontinence or bladder problems. Among the different types of urinary incontinence, stress urinary incontinence is a highly common form, affecting millions of people worldwide. Various studies have suggested that nearly 45% of women above 30 years of age suffer from stress urinary incontinence worldwide.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48513

The global vaginal slings market has been segmented based on product type, type of urinary incontinence, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the transobturator tape (TOT) slings segment is estimated to account for a major share of the market. Decreased risk of bladder injury, bowel injury, and major blood vessels injury, ease of procedure, and efficacy equivalent to TVT slings have boosted the segment. Based on type of urinary incontinence, the stress urinary incontinence segment held a major share of the market in 2017. The segment is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate, as compared to other segments, during the forecast period. Vaginal slings have proven to be highly effective for the management of stress urinary incontinence. Moreover, development of mini slings, which require only a single incision, has fueled the adoption of vaginal slings in women.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48513

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com