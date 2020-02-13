Vacuum Skin Packaging Market is set for Expansion by 2025 : Sealed Air, Bemis Company, Winpak Ltd., Linpac Packaging, MULTIVAC, Dupont, G. Mondini, Schur Flexibles

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging market size will increase to 1320 Million US$ by 2025, from 800 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vacuum Skin Packaging. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 33%, followed by Europe with 29.8%. APAC’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 8.7%.

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is an outstanding solution for extending the shelf life of perishable food products, including fresh and processed meats, poultry and seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce and cheese.

The shelf life of a VSP package is nearly double that of a traditional MAP package, and close to four times longer than a stretch-wrapped product. Everyone benefits from longer shelf life: retailers will reduce their shrink, consumers will reduce their food waste.

This report researches the worldwide Vacuum Skin Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Vacuum Skin Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Vacuum Skin Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Vacuum Skin Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sealed Air

Bemis Company

Winpak Ltd.

Linpac Packaging

MULTIVAC

Dupont

G. Mondini

Schur Flexibles

Plastopil Hazorea

Quinn Packaging

Clondalkin Group

Vacuum Skin Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

PE

PP

PA

Others

Vacuum Skin Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Products

Fresh Produce

Ready Meals

Vacuum Skin Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Vacuum Skin Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Vacuum Skin Packaging manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vacuum Skin Packaging :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

