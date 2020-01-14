Vacuum Pens Market – Top players are Newport Corporation, Apex Tool Group Llc, Nordson Corporation, Pace Incorporated

A vacuum pen is a device that helps in suction of small parts by creating a vacuum. Vacuum pens were introduced for use in the electric appliances industry. Vacuum pens are used to pick small parts employed in a surface mount device. Surface mount technology (SMT) is a technique for producing electronic circuits on which components/parts are mounted or placed directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards. The technology was developed in 1960 and IBM demonstrated the first design approach in a small-scale computer. Vacuum pens are ideal for SMT assembly or for handling any parts that have non-porous surfaces. The vacuum cups attached to probe are a soft rubber material that allow handling a wide variety of small parts. Vacuum cups are static dissipative and non-marking. Some of the companies provides different size of vacuum cups along with the vacuum pen and bench mount holder.

Using a vacuum pen includes selecting a tip with a rubber vacuum cup on a probe that is slightly smaller than the part to be picked and placed. Then, the probe is easily put on the head of the vacuum pen. The vacuum tip should be cleaned to avoid any functional issue in the vacuum pen. The vacuum pen establishes close contact with the part that needs to be picked. Then, the button is pressed. To release the part, one has to choose the place where he/she wants to put the part and de-press the button.

Increasing consumption of technological products leads to manufacture of these products based on printed circuit boards, which use vacuum pens. Several companies manufacturing technological products have been established after 2010, which has led to increase in the consumption of vacuum pens. The product helps perform microscopic and highly specific works, which require concentration, patience, and precision. Rising research and development of smart products has boosted the vacuum pens market. Manufacturers have developed smart products such as home appliances and consumer electronics. Various printed circuit boards are used in different industries such as medical devices, power equipment, automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics. Electronics contributes to the health care industry significantly for diagnostic, monitoring and treatment devices. Cars and other vehicles increasingly rely on electronic components and usage of PCB helps achieve advancement in various applications such as navigation devices, audio and video devices, and control systems. Smart LED lighting is gaining popularity in homes and businesses in form of signage and displays. Product development by the manufacturers help in the growth of the vacuum pens market. Different type of vacuum pens are available in the market such as pneumatic suction pens, which are battery or electrically powered vacuum pen and manual suction pens, which are the rubber bladder vacuum pen.

There are some disadvantages of vacuum pens, which can hamper the demand for vacuum pens. Vacuum pens made from plastic are more prone to damage. Electrically operated vacuum pens cannot function without electricity, which can affect the product performance.

The global vacuum pens market can be segmented based on product type, power type, material type, and region. In terms of product type, the vacuum pens market can be classified into pneumatic suction pens and manual suction pens. Based on power type, the global vacuum pens market can be classified into battery and electricity. In terms of material type, the vacuum pens market can be classified into metal, silicon, and plastic. Based on region, the global vacuum pens market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the global vacuum pens market are Newport Corporation, Apex Tool Group Llc, Nordson Corporation, Pace Incorporated, Virtual Industries Incorporation, EDSYN Incorporation, Hakko Corporation, Excelta Corporation, Atrix International, and Ideal-Tek SA.

