Vacuum Packaging Market 2018-2025: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Vacuum packaging is a process carried out to seal packages after getting rid of air from the package while packaging the product. This process involves introduction of an inert gas or the reduction of oxygen to extended shelf life of food contents. With right mixture of oxygen and inert gas, products can last longer without the use of commonly used preservatives. Therefore, vacuum imaging is increasingly being used for storing dry foods over a long period of time like smoked fish, cereals, cheese, cured meats, potato chips, coffee and also for the storage of fresh foods for short term basis like liquids, meats, vegetables as it stops bacterial growth.Vacuum packaging preserves food by preventing growth of bacteria or other microorganisms, increasing product shelf life by 50% and more. Also, owing to sealed packaging, products are protected from dust, moisture, insects, etc.

Thus, increased shelf life results in reduced product loss. Vacuum packaging also eliminates the need of chemical preservatives. Owing to above factors, it is increasingly preferred by manufacturers as a hygienic packaging material in food and pharmaceutical industry. Easy handling and convenient packaging are other important factors driving the vacuum packaging market.However, high cost of vacuum packaging machines is affecting the growth of market in several countries across the world. However, with technological advancements, the cost of the machines is expected to reduce during the forecast period, reducing the impact of the limitation.The vacuum packaging market can be segmented based on packaging material, machinery, process, pack type, application, and region.

Based on packaging material, the vacuum packaging market can be segmented into polyamide, polyethylene, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and others. Based on machinery, the vacuum packaging market can be segmented into external vacuum sealers, thermoformers, tray-sealing machines, and others. Based on process, the market can be segmented into skin vacuum packaging, shrink vacuum packaging and others. Based on pack type, the vacuum packaging market can be segmented into flexible, semi-rigid, and rigid. Based on application, the market can be segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on region, the vacuum packaging market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market amongst all owing to increased demand for safe & hygienic packaged products and rising disposable income in the region.

Key players operating in the vacuum packaging market include Sealed Air Corporation, S.Coop, Linpac Packaging Limited, COVERIS, LLC, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Orics Industries, Inc., and Bemis Company, Inc. Amcor Limited, ULMA Packaging S.A.R.L, CVP Systems, Inc., Berry Global Inc. among others.