Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Applications, Segmentation, Company Profiles

In 2018, the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market size was 59 million US$ and it is expected to reach 114.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

The market segment by four types: Small Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers, Medium Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers and Large Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers. The applications of Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers are Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage and other. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is the main application, which accounts for about 71.05% of total consumption in 2018.

# The key manufacturers in the Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers market include Va-Q-tec, ThermoSafe, CSafe Global, Intelsius, Sofrigam, Avery Dennison, Pelican BioThermal, EMBALL’ISO, Therapak, Cryopak, Lifoam Life Science, Super Tech, Cold Chain Technologie, Schaumaplast, Jisi, ASAP Case, Softbox.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– Small Size

– Medium Size

– Large Size

Market segment by Application, split into

– Food & Beverage

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

– Other

This report presents the worldwide Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Charpter 1 – Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers Market Overview

Charpter 2 – Global Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Charpter 3 – United States Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 4 – China Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 5- Europe Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 6 – Japan Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 7 – Southeast Asia Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 8 – India Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 9 – Global Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Charpter 10 – Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers Maufacturing Cost Analysis

Charpter 11 – Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Charpter 12 – Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Charpter 13 – Market Effect Factors Analysis

Charpter 14 – Global Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Charpter 15 – Research Findings and Conclusion

Charpter 16 – Appendix

