Vacuum Insulated Glass Market for Building & Construction Market : Emerging Evolution Of Global Industry To 2026

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market for Building & Construction market. The report offers insights into instrumental figures, news, and facts pertaining to the market at both global and regional levels. It serves as a repository of analysis and data regarding various important parameters including application, technology, and product.

Vacuum Insulated Glass Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for vacuum insulated glass for building & construction at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand square meters) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for vacuum insulated glass during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction at the global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction by segmenting it in terms of application and end-use industry. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for vacuum insulated glass for building and construction in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual application and end-use industry segments in all the regions. Key players operating in the vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction include AGC Inc., Vishvesh Glasses Private Limited, Panasonic Corporation, LandGlass Technologies Co., Ltd., V-Glass LLC, Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd, Guardian Glass, LLC, QINHUANGDAO YIWO GLASS CO., LTD, ICESUN VACUUM GLASS Ltd., T&I Sealed Units Limited, and Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of vacuum insulated glass for building & construction for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on application and end-use industry of vacuum insulated glass for building & construction. Market size and forecast for each major application and end-use industry have been provided in terms of the global and regional market.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Vacuum Insulated Glass Market for Building & Construction, by Application

Roof Lights

Windows

Doors

Roof Glazing

Glass Façade

Others (Walls, Refrigerators, etc.)

Vacuum Insulated Glass Market for Building & Construction, by End-use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Vacuum Insulated Glass Market for Building & Construction, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

An extensive analysis of the vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction trends and shares from 2018 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments

A list of key developments in the vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction made by key players

A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction at global, regional, and country level

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction between 2018 and 2026

Insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers and enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. They help analyze strengths and weaknesses to gain strategic position in the market.

