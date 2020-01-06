Vacuum Hardening Furnaces Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Vacuum Hardening Furnaces Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Vacuum Hardening Furnaces market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 387.4 million by 2025, from $ 330.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vacuum Hardening Furnaces business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vacuum Hardening Furnaces market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Vacuum Hardening Furnaces value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Ipsen
VAC AERO
Tenova
ECM
Seco/Warwick
ALD Vacuum Technologies
G-M Enterprises
IHI(Hayes)
Huahaizhongyi
Solar Mfg
Systherms GmbH
Huaxiang
ULVAC
BRIMET
Huarui
Gasbarre
Centorr/Vacuum Industries
Chugai-ro
Hengjin
Market Segment by Type, covers
Oil Hardening
Gas Hardening
Oil hardening held the largest market share with 68% in 2018.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Aerospace
Vehicle
Tool & die
Other
The dominated applications are aerospace and vehicle.
