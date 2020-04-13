Vacuum Contactor Market Business Opportunities, Latest Trend, Growth, Size, Emerging Technologies and Global Forecast till 2023

Vacuum Contactor Market to witness substantial growth owing to investment in HVAC system, government regulations on energy efficiency, and the use of environmentally friendly refrigerants. The global vacuum contactor market is expected to grow at 8.02% CAGR during the forecast period. Vacuum Contactor Market Research Report: Information by Voltage Rating (Less than 5kV, 5kV to 10kV, 11kV to 15kV, and more than 15kV), Application (Motors, Transformers, Reactors, Capacitors, Resistive loads), End-User, and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Leading Players:

The key players of global vacuum contactor market are General Electric (US), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Larsen & Toubro (India), Rockwell Automation (US), and Crompton Greaves (India), among others.

Vacuum Contactor Market Highlights

The Vacuum Contactor Market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, due to various factors such as growth in process industries which would increase the demand for vacuum contactors in HVAC system. Similarly, growth in the related markets such as motors, capacitors, switchgear, and transformers would also contribute to the growth of vacuum contactors.

Vacuum Contactor is an electrical device that is used for load breaking through the help of a controlled switch. Vacuum interrupting contacts are enclosed inside a vacuum bottle, which prevents the development of arc when there is a voltage fluctuation. Some of the major applications of vacuum contactors are in motors, transformers, capacitors, reactors, and resistive loads, among others. Many industries such as oil and gas, commercial, mining, utilities, and others require vacuum contactors to protect their expensive equipment.

Need for reduction of use of power in machineries would drive the demand for vacuum contactors as it helps to regulate power use to prevent a sudden increase in load in the motor. Therefore, power utilities and other industries are installing vacuum contactors help to reduce the power consumption in their systems and help to protect the equipment that is connected to an electrical network, leading to safety of overall system.

Segmentation:

Global vacuum contactor market has been segmented based on Voltage Rating, application, end-user, and region.

Vacuum Contactor Market, By Voltage Rating

Less than 5kV

5kV to 10kV

11kV to 15kV

More than 15kV

Vacuum Contactor Market, By Application

Motors

Transformers

Capacitors

Reactors

Resistive loads

Vacuum Contactor Market, By End-User

Utilities

Industrial

Commercial

Oil & Gas

Mining

Vacuum Contactor Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Vacuum Contactor Market Regional Analysis:

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global vacuum contactor market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in manufacturing sector and process industries such as paper & pulp, metal processing, and others. The high growth of vacuum contactors is also attributed to the growing demand for reliability of power supply in harsh environments and robust growth in HVAC sector. Rising urbanization in Asian countries has led to an increase in the demand for HVAC products which has acted as a significant driver for the vacuum contactor market.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.5.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.6 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue…

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Vacuum Contactor Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 North America Vacuum Contactor Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Europe Vacuum Contactor Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Contactor Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Vacuum Contactor Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 South America Vacuum Contactor Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Global Vacuum Contactor Market, By Voltage Rating, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 North America Vacuum Contactor Market, By Voltage Rating, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Continue…

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 8 Global Vacuum Contactor Market Share, By Voltage Rating, 2017 (%)

Figure 9 Global Vacuum Contactor Market, By Voltage Rating, 2018-2023 (USD Million)

Continued…

