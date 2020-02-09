Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

— A vacuum carburizing furnace wherein the concentration of carburizing gas in the furnace atmosphere as well as the furnace pressure may be maintained within predetermined ranges for optimum carburization, and the carburizing atmosphere is forced to circulate by a fan within the heating chamber so that parts or articles may be uniformly carburized.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 81.09% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces industry.

Asia-Pacific occupied 53.03% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 22.42% and 18.48% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ECM

ALD Vacuum Technologies

Ipsen

SECO/WARWICK

Tenova

IHI(Hayes)

Chugai-ro

Solar Mfg

C.I. Hayes

BVF

Huahaizhongyi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Chamber

Double Chamber

Multi Chamber

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Tool & Die

Other

