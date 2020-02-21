Vaccine Market Represents a Robust CAGR of Nearly 4.30% From 2014-2020

U.S. Vaccine Market: Snapshot

The overall vaccine industry has strengthened itself in terms of its growth rate, with a relatively higher growth rate than most other healthcare market segments. Vaccination has been an invaluable addition to better public health, and has helped millions of children, adults and animals from deadly diseases. The CDC stated in a report that diseases such as diphtheria, polio, and smallpox have been fully eliminated, while measles, tetanus, and rubella are some of the disease that have been greatly controlled within the U.S., through timely administration of vaccines. Thus, vaccination is considered as the most effective form of all preventive measures.

The U.S. vaccine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2014 to 2020.

Education and Awareness Bode Well for Vaccination Rates

The U.S. human vaccine market is expected to expand swiftly owing to drivers such as the lowered risk of serious and fatal side effects with vaccination, increasing awareness regarding vaccination among common people as well as healthcare providers, federal government’s strict recommendations for immunization against certain diseases, and growing demand for adult vaccines. Similarly, the U.S. animal vaccine market is likely to be propelled by the rising incidence rates of zoonotic diseases and the growing risk factor of animal to human transfer of diseases and infections. The rate of pet adoptions is also rising, especially in urban locations, along with a growth in the consumption rate of poultry products and meat. Over the recent past, a number of remarkable animal vaccines have made it through the pipeline and past approvals, including Once PMH IN and Prime Pac PRRS+ further improving the growth rate of this market.