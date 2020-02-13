Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Development Status, Key Players Analysis and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast To 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



The vacation ownership industry (also known as the timeshare industry) enables customers to share ownership and use of fully-furnished vacation accommodations.

Typically, a purchaser acquires an interest (known as a vacation ownership interest) that is either a real estate ownership interest (known as a timeshare estate) or contractual right-to-use interest (known as a timeshare license) in a single resort or a collection of resort properties.

This report focuses on the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Wyndham

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hyatt

Diamond Resorts

Bluegreen Vacations

Disney Vacation Club





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Timeshares

Vacation/Travel Clubs

Fractionals

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

