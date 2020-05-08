V2X Market to Grow at 17.61% CAGR to 2025 – Continental (Germany), Qualcomm (US), Delphi Automotive (UK) and Infineon Technologies (Germany) Top Players

Factors driving growth of V2X Market are government funds for better traffic management and connected vehicles development in North America and Europe Region.

The global V2X market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.61% from 2017 to 2025, to reach a market size of USD 99.55 billion by 2025 from USD 27.19 billion in 2017. Government initiatives to commercialize V2V communication are expected to drive the V2V market in North America. In 2014, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced steps to enableV2V communication for light vehicles, which would help improve safety.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share, by value and volume, of the V2X market in 2017.However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The largest share of North America in the automotive V2X market can be attributed to factors such as a huge demand for automobiles because of better infrastructure and high income, favorable policies and regulations by the government, and the need for a better and effective transportation system.

V2X market size, in terms of volume (thousand units) & value (USD million), has been derived from forecasting techniques based on vehicle production & penetration of various V2X technologies. Factors such as rising demand for real-time traffic and incident alerts for increasing public safety, increase in government funds for better traffic management, and the development of connected vehicles are driving the growth of the V2X market.

The report segments the V2X market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW),offering type (Hardware and Software), communication type (Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)), connectivity type (Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular Connectivity), propulsion type (ICE and EV), and technology type(Automated Driver Assistance, Intelligent Traffic Systems, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Passenger Information System, Fleet & Asset Management, Parking Management System, Line of sight, Non-line of sight, Backing, and others).

The vehicle-to-everything communication is a revolutionary technology that can transform the automotive industry in the future. V2X is a wireless technology that enables communication between the vehicles, infrastructure, and other devices in the vicinity, grid, home, and network.

The report enables new entrants and smaller firms as well as established firms to understand the market better to help them acquire a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned four strategies (market development, product development/innovation, market diversification, and competitive assessment) to strengthen their position in the market.