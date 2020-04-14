Uveitis Treatment Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2016-2024

North America and APAC regions expected to be major contributors in the expansion of the global uveitis treatment market

Uveitis is considered to be the leading cause for blindness in the U.S. with a gradual rise in prevalence. Corticosteroid is deemed to be the first-line therapy for the treatment of uveitis. A significant number of compounds are lined in development for the treatment of uveitis. Leading market players are enhancing their product portfolio by adding new drugs. However, the process for the sterile formulations is highly challenging and companies are inclined to get aligned with the GMP and regulatory guidelines to manufacture their products. Newer drugs are in the offing and are expected to be introduced in late 2019. DE-109 (phase III) is in the pipeline and manufactured by Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (sirolimus) for uveitis treatment. The drug is assigned as an orphan drug by the U.S. and European regulatory authorities for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis.

Global uveitis treatment market: View from the top

The global uveitis treatment market was valued at more than US$ 460 Mn in 2015 and was estimated to cross US$ 495 Mn by 2016 end, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.5%. The market is expected to reach beyond US$ 840 Mn by the end of 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2016–2024). North America and Europe are actively conducting clinical trials on uveitis. U.K and France are conducting more number of clinical trials in the Europe region. Countries such as India, Singapore, South Korea and China are gaining traction to conduct clinical trials for uveitis treatment owing to a large pool of the population suffering from uveitis in these countries. North America is the largest regional market in the global uveitis treatment market, which was estimated to represent more than 30% share of the total market in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The APAC market is expected to expand at 6.7% CAGR over the forecast period and be valued close to US$ 194 Mn by 2024 end.

North America and APAC regions are anticipated to be the most attractive regions for investors within the forecast period

By the end of 2024, the North America market is projected to surpass US$ 270 Mn. This region is expected to record a soaring absolute dollar opportunity by the end of the assessment period. The APAC market is anticipated to cross a market valuation of US$ 190 Mn and stay consistent till the end of the foreseen period, registering a CAGR of 6.7% between 2016 and 2024. U.S is expected to lay the foundation for the revenue growth of the North America uveitis treatment market. Market revenue of the U.S. in the North America uveitis treatment market is expected to grow 1.8x by 2024 end as compared to that in 2016. Canada will also contribute significantly to the expansion of the North America uveitis treatment market. The Canada market is projected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 50 Mn through 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Countries such as Japan, China, and India are expected to play a pivotal role in the revenue growth of the APAC uveitis treatment market. Japan is the largest market in the APAC uveitis treatment market, which represented more than 25% share of the total market in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. China is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow beyond US$ 40 Mn over the forecast period. Revenue from the India market in the APAC uveitis treatment market is expected to grow 1.7x by 2024 end as compared to that in 2016.