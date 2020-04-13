Uveitis Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Uveitis refers to a group of disorders that lead to inflammation in eyes and damages their tissues. The disease not only affects uvea, which is the middle layer of the eye, but also affects retina, vitreous humor, optic nerve, and iris. In severe cases, uveitis may lead to partial or complete loss of vision. Some of the commonly occurring symptoms of the disease include blurred vision, floating spots in eye, redness, pain, diminished pupil, headache, and photophobia. Uveitis can be classified into anterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, posterior uveitis, and pan-uveitis.

The actual cause of the disease is unknown, however, diseases including juvenile arthritis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, HIV/AIDS, herpes simplex infection, and lyme disease increase the risk of developing uveitis. The occurrence of uveitis can be diagnosed by a physical examination, blood test, skin test, examination of eye fluid, X-ray, or tests including split lamp, visual acuity, fundoscopic exam, and ocular pressure.

Humira (AbbVie Inc.), Kenalog-40 (Bristol-Myers Squibb Company), Ozudrex (Allergan Inc.) and Durezol (Novartis International AG) are some of the drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the treatment of uveitis.

Companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for uveitis have shown positive clinical results in various phases of drug development. For instance, in September 2018, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. announced positive data of phase III trial of opsiria for the treatment of patients with uveitis. The results of the study concluded that treatment with opsiria has a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The study also recorded efficacy of opsiria in lowering down the inflammation in the eye.

Humira of AbbVie Inc. was granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of non-infectious intermediate, posterior, or panuveitis, or chronic non-infectious anterior uveitis in 2014 and the drug was approved for marketing in 2018. Therefore, with the emergence of late- and mid-stage pipeline products in the market, the overall uveitis therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

Panoptes Pharma Ges.m.b.H, Gilead Sciences Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., Novartis International AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Allergan Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galapagos NV, NovelMed Inc., Mitotech, and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are some of the key players involved in the development of therapeutic drugs indicated for the treatment of uveitis.

