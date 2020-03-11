UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market -Top players are PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) and Jasco Inc

(UV)Ultraviolet–visible spectroscopy, alternatively known as ultraviolet-visible spectrophotometry, refers to the absorption spectroscopy technique that measures the absorption of ultraviolet radiation due to its interaction with a sample. UV/visible spectroscopy utilizes light in the visible spectral ranges. The reflectance or absorption of UV radiation by a sample directly affects the color of the chemicals involved due to electronic transitions. Ultraviolet/visible spectroscopy is used extensively in analytical chemistry in order to determine the presence of a particular substance in a sample or to quantify the amount of substance present in a sample. Owing to the increasing application of ultraviolet–visible spectroscopy in environmental screening, the demand for UV/visible spectroscopy is anticipated to witness a robust demand in the coming years.

Growing demand for UV/visible spectroscopy in various pharmaceutical industry across the globe is the primary factor predicted to boost the demand of UV/visible spectroscopy during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. In pharmaceutical industry, UV/visible spectroscopy are increasingly used to detect the presence of impurities in organic molecules. UV/visible spectroscopy is also utilized extensively across various pharmaceutical industry for structure elucidation of different organic molecules in order to determine the presence of hetero atoms or to gather information regarding the saturation state of a compound. In addition, rising demand for UV/visible spectroscopy in food analysis for determining the quality of food is also expected to trigger the market growth of UV/visible spectroscopy in the coming eight years. Moreover, increasing investment in molecular diagnostics and emergence of biobanking is anticipated to create a better opportunity for different UV/visible spectroscopy manufacturers during the forecast period.

However, dearth of skilled labour coupled with long replacement cycle of the equipment, are some of the primary factor anticipated to negatively affect the demand of UV/visible spectroscopy to some extent in the coming years.

For the purpose of providing an exhaustive analysis of the market, the global UV/visible spectroscopy market has been segmented on the basis of instrument type, application and geography. Based on instrument type, the global UV/visible spectroscopy market has been classified into single-beam systems, array-based systems, dual-beam systems and handheld systems. UV/visible spectroscopy also finds its application across various sectors including environmental sciences, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), academic applications, Industrial application, environmental testing and physical chemistry studies among others. Moreover, information relating to current market trend along with future predictive market growth of various instrument types and application segment across different regions including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and South America is also highlighted in this report.

Among the different instrument type, single beam system held the largest market share in 2015. Single beam system are used extensively across various application segment owing to its low cost and high sensitivity of detection. However, array based system is anticipated to witness the most promising growth during the forecast period in terms of revenue. Rapid technological advancements taking place in the array based system in order to provide improved sensitivity along with faster data collection is expected to boost the demand array based system in the coming years across various clinical examination, quality control applications and biotechnology sector.

Based on application, the industrial sector generated the highest revenue among the different application segment in 2015. Increasing utilization of UV/visible spectroscopy across various industrial application especially in quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), research and development and environmental testing owing to its affordability and ease of handling is the primary factor behind this segments dominance.

Geographically, the UV/visible spectroscopy market is primarily driven by Asia Pacific region in terms of growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for UV/visible spectroscopy in order to satisfy the growing need of food safety and to deal with the problem of increasing environmental pollution.

The globe UV/visible spectroscopy market is fragmented in nature with the presence of large number of manufacturers. Some of the major players operating in the global UV/visible spectroscopy market includes PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) and Jasco Inc. (U.S.) among others.