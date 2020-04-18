UV Stabilizers Market : Global Market Size, Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players and Forecast by 2024

UV stabilizers such as absorbers, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) and quenchers are widely deployed in applications including coating substrates for flooring, decking, furniture, and interior and exterior parts of automobile.

Quenchers are used to change the excited state of the chromophores to the ground state by an energy transfer process. The energy transfer agent functions by quenching the excited state of a carbonyl group formed during the photo-oxidation of a plastic material and through the decomposition of hydroperoxides. This prevents bond cleavage that leads to the formation of free radicals. Nickel quenchers are a common type of quenchers used in agricultural film production.

UV stabilizers are equipment manufactured to avoid degradation caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation. They act as a shield for short and long exposures to UV radiations of the sun. UV stabilizers market are gaining traction owing to its action as a coating to plastics which includes cosmetics and films to protect the substance from long-term UV degradation effects of ultraviolet radiation.

The global UV stabilizers market is expected to growth during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the increased awareness about the harmful effects of ultraviolet light on plastics. Prolonged exposure of plastics to sunlight results in surface chalking and changes the physical properties of polymers. Based on type, Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) is expected to exhibit great potential during the forecast period. Packaging is expected to be the fastest growing application segment during the forecast period. HALS and UV Absorbers are the highly-preferred types of UV stabilizers in the packaging sector.

The global market for UV stabilizers is driven by its ability to provide low-cost solutions, improved weatherability and low volatility to applications such as high-performance thermoplastics, polyurethanes, polymers, construction and packaging. Additionally, non-degradable and UV-resistant plastic packaging components are gaining traction from PET bottles, and food and beverage containers which have propelled the growth of UV stabilizers in the packaging application market. In APAC region, the demand for UV stabilizers is increasing due to the growing investments from foreign companies, increasing production facilities, strong industrial base for packaging and automotive sectors, and increased standard of living.

The global UV stabilizers market is gaining importance, few factors such as volatility in UV stabilizers raw material prices and stringent governmental regulations still remain to act as a bottleneck towards the growth of UV stabilizers in the global market.

The key players operating in the global UV stabilizers market are BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Cytec Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., ALTANA AG, Chemtura Corporation, Addivant, Lycus Ltd and Mayzo, Inc.

