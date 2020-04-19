News

UV LED Printers Market Key Player Analysis By – EPSON, Canon, Durst, Fujifilm, EFI, MIMAKI, JHF

April 19, 2020
UV LED Printers are UV Inkjet Printers. They use LED chips as illuminants. LED chip is an indispensable core component of UV Inkjet Printer’s light curing setup. Because LED chip is a cold light source, UV Inkjet Printer using LED chip fundamentally solves UV mercury inkjet compared with traditional mercury lamp.

The UV LED Printers report separates the market by the top manufacturer, end users, and their application according to their respective data including market size & forecast, consumption, sales revenue, price, gross margin, supply and demand by region, and consumer profile. The report also analyze innovative business strategies, value added factors and business opportunities.

 This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of UV LED Printers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • EPSON
  • Canon
  • Durst
  • Fujifilm
  • EFI
  • MIMAKI
  • JHF
  • Roland
  • MUTOH
  • KINGT
  • Domino Digital Printing
  • Agfa Graphics
  • Techwin
  • HP

UV LED Printers Breakdown Data by Type

  • Small & Medium Format
  • Large Format

UV LED Printers Breakdown Data by Application

  • Commercial & Signage
  • Industrial
  • Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global UV LED Printers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the UV LED Printers development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Other Regions

