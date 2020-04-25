UV Cured Inks Market Distributors Analysis 2018-2026

UV Cured Inks Market: Introduction

UV ink is a type of digital printing ink that uses the ultra-violet light to dry or cure the inks as it printed. Based on the ink and drying property, there are mainly two types of inks available that are UV Cured Inks printing and conventional inks printing. The printing process of both UV Cured Inks printing and conventional inks printing is exactly the same, the only difference is in the ink and dry process associated with those ink. Most of the printers are now using UV Cured Inks printing, due to the many advantages over the conventional inks printing that includes conventional inks printers are mostly using solvent inks and the solvent inks are not the best option for the printing because these types of inks are easily evaporate into the air and releases VOCs. Conventional inks often require additional spray powder to dry the ink because conventional inks are easily absorbed by the paper, the color dilutes into the paper and reduces the brightness of the paper color. Conventional inks are absorbed by the substance they are printed, so we cannot use the conventional inks printer on the materials such as plastics, acrylics or foils. The UV Cured Inks are dry through the petrochemical process and the UV Cured Inks are exposes to the ultra violet as they are printed, immediately turned from liquid to solid with little evaporation of solvent and no absorption of ink stored in the paper. Due to the less absorption property, we can print easily whatever we want by using the UV Cured Inks. Since the UV Cured Inks dry immediately, they releases no VOCs into the environment. Thus, the UV ink printers are using green technology, for safe the environment and leaving an almost zero carbon footprint. UV Cured Inks are used in the various printing applications such as digital printing, screen printing, gravure printing, flexographic and offset printing.

UV Cured Inks Market: Dynamics

The global UV Cured Inks market is projected to grow over the forecast period, due to the increase in the demand for UV Cured Inks in various industries such as automotive, medical, packaging, publication and commercial printing. The demand for UV Cured Inks is expected to increase in the automotive industry, due to the increase in the sales, repair and maintenance of vehicles. The growth of end-use industries such as medical, automotive, publication and commercial printing, building and construction in the developed and developing countries, such as the U.S., Germany, India, Japan and China is expected to be one of the major factors driving the growth of the global UV Cured Inks market. The demand for UV Cured Inks in North America and Asia is expected to increase due to the growth in the manufacturing, development, and new technology innovation in the coming years. The increase in raw material price can be the major restraints for the global UV Cured Inks market, due to the increase in raw material price the major global players can partnership with various companies and distributors to sell the products and to increase their footprint in the global UV Cured Inks market. However, due to the technological advancement, research and development activities are expected to create opportunities for the major players in the global UV Cured Inks market. Technological advancement and innovation to produce UV Cured Inks are 99.5% volatile organic compound and it is environment friendly products. UV Cured Inks are mostly used in the automotive, medical, packaging, publication and commercial printing.

UV Cured Inks Market: Regional Outlook

North America prominently generate revenue in UV Cured Inks market in 2017, also anticipated to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for automotive, medical, packaging, publication and commercial printing industries. Europe is projected to be the prominent revenue generating region in the global UV Cured Inks market by 2028, owing to the growing demand from the medical, automotive, and packaging industries. Due to growing industry, increasing scope in packaging, labeling and printing applications. China and other parts of Asia Pacific, the UV Cured Inks market in these regions is expected to increase during the forecast period. Latin America, Africa, and Middle East are growing markets for UV Cured Inks.

UV Cured Inks Market: Key Participants:

Examples of some of the key players in the UV Cured Inks are:

Eastern marking machine corp.

APV engineered coatings

Dartronics Inc.

ITW trans tech

Leibinger Inkjet

Ruco USA

Ricoh Company

DIC Corporation

Toyo Ink Co., Ltd

T&K TOKA CO., LTD

Flint Group

INX International Ink Co

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

