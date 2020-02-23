UV Adhesives Market Growing Construction Industry to CAGR of 8.1% from 2014 to 2020

UV adhesives are a type of radiation curable products that require UV radiation for curing and start bonding with their respective substrates. Radiation curable products such as the UV adhesives are a relatively new concept and niche in nature. UV adhesive products have certain advantages including low to zero volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions, fast curing rates and good adhesion. The market is in early growth stages of life cycle and is attracting investments for new product development. Regulatory authorities, across the globe, are encouraging development of ‘green’, eco-friendly products in line with their initiative to conserve environment while ensuring sustainable growth.

This report provides a detailed description of the global UV adhesives market based on volume share (Tons) and revenue (US$ ‘000) for the period from 2014 to 2020. The report highlights factors contributing to the growth of the market. It also covers restraints that impede market growth. Detailed forecasts for UV adhesives from 2014 to 2020 have been given separately to better understand the market scenario. The UV adhesives market is described with respect to various segments along with opportunities expected to arise in the next six years.

In terms of geography, the global UV adhesives market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The UV adhesives market has been segmented based on the following product types: acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, and others including polyesters, polyethers, styrene butadiene copolymer (SBC), and polyvinyl acetate (PVAc).

The study segments the market on the basis of applications into packaging & laminating, assembly, wood-working, pressure sensitive, and other applications. It provides forecasts and estimates for each application segment in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. Additionally, the study analyzes the market attractiveness of all the application segments of UV adhesives with the help of the market attractiveness tool.

The UV adhesives market is driven by superior product characteristics such as fast curing, good bond strength, and low to zero volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Strict regulations against VOC emissions from chemicals have put pressure on end-users and market players to develop and use environment-friendly chemicals that comply with VOC emission levels. Moreover, rising adoption of UV adhesives for assembly applications in electronic devices such as mobile phones and tablets and increasing demand from flexible packaging applications is anticipated to support growth of the UV adhesives market. However, slow adoption of UV adhesives by end users, owing to high initial cost of installation of advanced machinery for UV curing, is likely to hamper the market growth. Novel applications and development of new products and alternative engineered solutions such as LED UV Lamps for curing are projected to offer future growth prospects.