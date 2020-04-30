UV Absorbers Market Understanding the Key Product Segments and Their Future 2019-2025 | 1. Songwon 2. Clariant 3. Solvay 4. BASF SE 5. Adeka Corporation

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global UV Absorbers Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Global UV Absorbers Market By Product (Benzotriazole, Benzophenone, Triazine), Application (Adhesives, Plastics, Coatings, Personal Care), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World) Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global UV absorbers market was valued at USD 690.3 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1308.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

UV absorbers are products that are used to soak up the harmful UV rays emitted through sun rays. The growing attention towards problems caused due to harmful emissions has resulted in added importance towards these products. The consumption of UV absorbers is expected to remain the highest in plastic manufacturing owing to increased resistance and durability.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing application of greenhouse films in agricultural application

1.2 Growing demand for wood coatings

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Fluctuating costs of UV absorbers

2.2 Strict government legislations

Market Segmentation:

The global UV absorbers market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. Global UV Absorbers Market, by Product:

1.1 Benzopheneone

1.2 Benzotriazole

1.3 Triazine

2. Global UV Absorbers Market, by Application:

2.1 Plastics

2.2 Coatings

2.3 Adhesives

2.4 Personal Care

2.5 Others

3. Global UV Absorbers Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Songwon

2. Clariant

3. Solvay

4. BASF SE

5. Adeka Corporation

6. Addivant

7. Milliken Chemical

8. 3V Sigma Spa

9. Everlight Chemical Industrial Co.

10. Sabo Spa

11. Mayzo Inc.

12. Apexical Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

