Utility Grade Duct Tapes Market – Repairing to Remain Dominant Application in Global Market

The global utility grade duct tapes market is prognosticated to witness a steady growth in the coming years, according to Transparency Market Research (TMR). According to the report, the vendors in construction and packaging are expected to find diverse applications in utility grade duct tapes, promoting their uptake and production. The leading players in the global utility grade duct tapes market are Pro Tapes and Specialties Inc., Tesa SE Group, Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., and 3M Company. Vendors operating in the global utility grade duct tapes market are expected to compete in terms of product differentiation, pricing and their product portfolio. Due to low investment costs, a number of vendors are entering the market easily, and are focusing on inorganic growth strategies.

According to the report, the global utility grade duct tapes market was estimated to be at US$395.1 mn in 2017. With a steady 5.1% CAGR, the market is predicted to reach a value of US$505.6 mn between 2017 and 2022, the duration of forecast.

Based on application, the segment dedicated to repair is prognosticated to account for nearly 33% of the market revenue over the forecast period. The high adhesive powers, easy applicability and availability of advanced alternatives are the desirable features of the product playing a key role in promoting this application segment to the lead.

Considering geographical segmentation, Europe is expected to emerge as the dominant contributor in the global utility grade duct tapes market, with a 3.7% CAGR. The supremacy of this region may be attributed to the rising demand and popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) applications in the region over the forecast period.

Emerging Industrial Applications to Boost Product Demand

On account of their high tacking capabilities, utility grade duct tapes are largely utilized for sealing and marking purposes in a number of industries such as automotive, building and construction, electrical & electronics and some other industrial purposes. Utility grade duct tapes, manufacturers are also being used to seal heavy duty boxes, for packaging and wrapping different products. Apart from some highly specific and industrial applications, duct tapes are also used in everyday household activities such as repairing the broken parts of furniture or any tool. Some other common uses of the product include padding and protective sheeting, and securing flooring and carpets, etc.