Utilities Security Market Forecast Report 2019-2025 (Players, Regions, Product Types and Applications)

The utility sector, including electricity power plants, oil & gas, water firms, and other integrated firms, provides general services required on daily basis to end users. The market incorporates cyber security and physical security to maintain the privacy of data collected from various sectors. Cloud-based services are widely adopted by large enterprises and government organizations to ensure safe and easy-to-access centralized system for data storage.

Cloud-based enterprises are widely adopted by large companies and government organizations to ensure a safe and easy-to-access centralized system for data storage. Also, employees around the world can use cloud-based services to access large volumes of data without time and location constraints. Moreover, cloud-based services ensure lower cost of ownership along with easier and improved methods of managing the complexities involved with large data volumes. Therefore, the growing adoption of cloud-based services will propel the growth prospects of the utilities security market until the end of 2023.

The Americas held the largest share of the market with more than 45% share owing to the high rate of adoption of security devices in 2017. Factors such as the early adoption of advanced technologies and availability of adequate infrastructure and the presence of numerous global vendors are estimated to spur this markets growth prospects in the Americas in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Utilities Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Utilities Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Utilities Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Honeywell Security

Qognify

Tyco International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physical Security

Cyber Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Electricity

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

