Uterine Fibroid Market 2018 Global Analysis, Sales Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Prospects & Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Market Overview

Uterine fibroids are the noncancerous growths of the uterus, which mostly appear during childbearing years. It is the abnormal growth of that gets developed inside or on the wall of a woman’s uterus. Uterine fibroids are also known as myomas or leiomyomas. The symptom of uterine fibroids are frequent urination, constipation, backache, heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pressure, or menstrual periods lasting more than a week. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services office on Women Health, about 20% to 80% of women develop fibroids by the age of 50 and nearly 30% will get them at the age of 35. Uterine fibroids are most common in women in their 40s and early 50s.

The United States Uterine Fibroid market is showing the significant growth; mainly due to change in lifestyle mainly dietary pattern, growing number of hysterectomy surgeries. Additionally, rising in aging population also leads the Uterine Fibroid market with in this region. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, study found that before 50s 70% of white and 80% of African Americans are diagnosed with fibroids. Also, more than 200,000 hysterectomies are performed each year for uterine fibroids. Hysterectomies is the surgery that is used to remove the uterus, if the condition is painful.

Get a free sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2394

Key Players

AstraZeneca (U.K), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Hologic (U.S.), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), and Bayer AG (Germany) are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of Uterine Fibroid.

Segments

U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market has been segmented based on type which comprises of Subserosal Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Submucosal Fibroids and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into Medical Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, Computed tomography (CT), Ultrasounds and others.

On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Magnetic Resonance Guided Focused Ultrasound, Myolysis, Endometrial Ablation, Hysterectomy and Myomectomy.

Regional Analysis

The market of Uterine Fibroid devices is much higher in the United States region, owing to its high prevalence in African- American race, change in lifestyle. According to one large cohort study of NIS on African-American women in Maryland, uterine fibroids was the cause of 65.4% of total 53,000 women undergoing hysterectomy.

Moreover, most of the major market players belong from this region, thus they introduce the advance technology firstly in the United States in comparison to others region. Additionally the market players of this region also involve in export of Uterine Fibroid devices in the developing regions of Asia Pacific for meeting the unmet needs. Also Government of developing countries are willing to adopt advanced treatment option available in developed countries, in order to improve the quality of life of their citizen, which fuel the market of Uterine Fibroid devices. Countries like India and China are more focused market for United States market players owing to the huge patient population and growing purchasing power as compare to other countries in this region. Thus, the players belong from the United States have opportunity of increase the market share and maximize the profit by exporting to these nations.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/uterine-fibroid-market-2394

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]