Uterine Fibroid Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Greater Revenue Share by 2016 to 2024

Uterine fibroid is a type of tumor that arises from the smooth muscle tissues of uterus. Common non-cancerous growths that develop in the muscular wall of the uterus, they are also known as leiomyoma (benign tumor), fibroleiomyoma, fibromyoma and myoma. They vary in size from tiny to larger than a cantaloupe. Sometimes, they led the uterus to grow to the size of a five-month pregnancy. Fibroids presence usually is multiple is number and if its number is uncountable, it is referred to as uterine leiomyomatosis. Fibroids are amongst the most common form of benign tumors and usually affect the females during the middle of reproductive age and later reproductive age. The malignant form of fibroid, known as leiomyosarcoma, is very uncommon.

Uterine fibroids are usually asymptomatic, however once they start growing, they create various problems such as painful and heavy menstruation, affecting urine urgency and frequency, and painful sexual intercourse. It sometimes, may also interfere with pregnancy and dramatically increase in size during pregnancy. It is thought to be because of increase in levels of estrogen during pregnancy. It does not affect the women post menopause as the level of estrogen that circulates in the blood, reduces drastically. However, women who are taking estrogen supplement in hormone replacement therapy are expected to experience the symptoms disease.

Uterine fibroids are of various types namely subserosal fibroids, intramural fibroids and submucosal fibroids. Subserosal fibroids develop under the uterus outside covering and expand outward through uterine wall and result in knobby appearance of the uterus. Intramural fibroids develop into the lining of the uterus and hence, expand inward resulting in increase in the size of uterus. Amongst all, it is the most common uterine fibroids. Submucosal fibroids develop under the uterus linings and it causes various medical conditions such as heavy bleeding and prolonged menstruation. It is rarest of all uterus fibroids.

Uterine fibroids can be diagnosed using various imaging modalities such as medical resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, computed tomography (CT) scanners and ultrasound devices. Amongst all, ultrasound devices are used extensively for diagnosing uterine fibroids owing to its efficiency and popularity for gynecological purpose. Also, it does not produce any harmful rays that may harm the fetus (if women suffering from uterine fibroids is pregnant), increasing its preference among radiologist. Other diagnosing procedures include hysterosonography, hysterosalpingography and hysteroscopy.

Various treatment procedures have been adopted by physicians to cure the disease that include nonsurgical uterine fibroid embolization, magnetic resonance guided focused ultrasound, myolysis, endometrial ablation and resection of submucosal fibroids, hysterectomy and myomectomy surgery. Among all the aforementioned treatment procedures, nonsurgical uterine fibroid embolization is the most extensive used method of treatment. Various medications are also advised to the patients suffering from uterine fibroids that include gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists, progestin-releasing intrauterin, progestins or oral contraceptives and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

The market for uterine fibroid diagnostics and therapeutics is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during 2014 to 2020. This growth is primarily driven by increasing number of women of reproductive age (WRA) across the globe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 60 million WRA were reported in 2012 and this number is expected to rise with increasing number of women globally. According to the World Data Book, total population of women was around 3,439.4 million in 2011 and this number is expected to grow due to improving education systems mainly in developing countries such as India and China. Other factors that are also supporting the growth of uterine fibroid diagnostics and therapeutics market are rising prevalence of uterine fibroids and change in lifestyle mainly dietary pattern. Low intake of fruits and green vegetables increases the risk for developing uterine fibroids.

Uterine Fibroid Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Key Players

The major players operating in the uterine fibroid diagnostics and therapeutics market include Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Siemens Healthcare among other significant players.

